A Temple man was arrested Wednesday in Belton on a McLennan County warrant accusing him of a sex charge.
Benito Manriquez, 38, was arrested for online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony.
Jail records show Manriquez was booked at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday and lists the Belton Police Department as the arresting agency.
Belton Police spokesman Paul Romer said Manriquez was arrested on a warrant out of McLennan County.
A clerk at the McLennan County District Clerk’s office said there was no affidavit for Manriquez’s arrest but verified that he had been indicted on the case.
Bell County Jail records show Manriquez’s bond was set at $250,000.