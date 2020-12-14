With colder temperatures expected to this week, Roy Rhodes, a pastor at Temple Impact Church, said the city’s warming shelters would be opening for those needing shelter.
Rhodes said the shelter at his church and the one at the Temple Salvation Army would be open Monday and Tuesday night, with the possibility of Wednesday evening as well. Temperatures tonight will drop to 36 degrees with patchy drizzle.
The forecast calls for more patchy drizzle with a high of 56 degrees Tuesday with a low of 35. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunny weather, but cooler. The high will be 52 and the low will be 31.
The Salvation Army shelter is located at 419 W. Ave. G in Temple, and Impact Church’s is at 306 E. Adams Ave.