An Austin man wanted for allegedly stealing a car with an occupant still inside it in October was arrested on kidnapping charges Monday by Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies.
Sean Harris, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony.
City of Belton spokeswoman Candice Griffin said the arrest stems from an October incident at the intersection of the Interstate 14 service road and south Loop 121.
At about 7 a.m. on Oct 26, Belton Police Department officers responded to a call about a patient escaping an ambulance during transport who forced his way into a car waiting at the intersection, Griffin said.
“The victim advised that after being forced to run a red light, they were made to get out of their vehicle,” she said. “A warrant was sought by Belton Police Department for aggravated kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.”
Harris was only charged with aggravated kidnapping and is currently held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.
If convicted, Harris faces from 5 to 99 years imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine.