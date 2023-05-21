Grab your flashlight and pack your bags for a real underground movement. Head to West Virginia for the annual meeting June 26-30 of the National Speleological Society, the largest membership organization dedicated to caves and cave exploration.
Deep holes in terra firma always have been a source of fascination and mystery. Texas has an estimated 3,000 caves and sinkholes in about 20% of the state, including Bell and surrounding counties.
“Speleological” comes from the word “spelunk,” derived from the Latin and Greek root words for cave. Those who “spelunk” for work or pleasure prefer to be called “cavers” and their activities are described as “caving.” The society boasts 8,000 members and more than 250 chapters nationwide — known as “grottos.”
Lacking simple tools such as battery-operated flashlights, early settlers found heavy cord and candles as their best spelunking tool. They tied the cord to the cave entrance.
Then, armed with a cord ball in one hand and a candle or torch in the other, they would step carefully into the darkness.
Deeper and deeper they would explore until a draft blew out the fire or the cord broke. Most would retrace their steps and end their trek.
The Houston Chronicle in 1938 reported about the “Bell County Mystery Cave,” which was supposed to hold “14 million dollars in gold, seven million in silver and about 800 dollars in Spanish coin.”
The tale’s origin was supposedly handed down from “an old Indian” to grandfather to grandson. A search party went digging, only to find a huge rock covering the cave’s entrance. As they pushed the stone aside, gushing water prevented any further exploration.
Alas, no treasure was ever recovered.
Geological fault zone
The Balcones Escarpment is the reason for many of Bell’s caves — a geologic fault zone extending from Del Rio up through the state’s middle to the Red River. The escarpment splits Bell County — to east, dark blackland prairie; to the west, limestone.
Bell County comprises two landscape and geological regions called “karsts” — the Balconies Fault karst, stretching along Interstate 35, and the Lampasas Cut Plain karst, angling westward from the Balconies Fault. Karst is terrain formed by the dissolution of bedrock, and generally is characterized by sinkholes and caves that channel water underground.
In the early days of the Texas republic, caves also were places of refuge. When disturbances broke out, lawmakers were known to hide official papers and records in the dark depths of Austin’s caves until the turmoil simmered down.
The Texas Register and Telegraph carried the news in April 1840 that a cave had been discovered near Austin, the newly selected capital of the republic. The story appeared in small print on an inside page with no headline.
Apparently, it was no big deal, until about six months later, the New York Times published the same story.
These reports were overshadowed by another cave found in Burnet County, first a refuge for native tribes, then a factory for Confederate gunpowder manufacturing harvested from bat guano.
Tall tales and buried treasure
Caves are a rich source of folklore and tall tales. According to another long-spun story, an Irish well digger in Salado fell into a hidden cave as he attempted to dig a well. Subsequent explorations revealed the site to be more extensive than the locals originally believed.
Nevertheless, it was a handy hiding place for kids playing hooky from school.
And, yes, some brave souls ventured deep into the crevasses to look for buried treasure.
“But they found nothing more than a limestone and black dirt wall with an occasional pool of muddy water on the floor.
The cave, however, served a useful purpose as an “icebox” for the nearby hotel, then and now called the Shady Villa.
Bell County exploration
Among the most infamous of the early cave explorers was a Temple dentist, Alexander Dienst Jr. (1870-1938), who also became a historian and antiquarian. An enthusiastic student of Texas history and an artifact collector, Dienst prided himself on exploring Bell County’s caves and overhangs for Native American relics.
In a 1925 newspaper interview, Dienst admitted to canceling patient appointments and slipping out to explore caves, seeking ancient detritus — skulls, bones, arrowheads and utensils left in Bell’s nooks and crannies. The problem was he failed to document his findings or their locations.
As Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, grew, many previously unknown caves on private land became federal property, which was then documented and catalogued.
Nowadays, the National Speleological Society and its offspring, the Texas Speleological Association begun in 1956, have ethical codes and guidelines for documenting exploration.
The society was founded in 1941, although the word “spelunk” didn’t come into common English use until 1944.
Spelunking adventures serve an important scientific purpose. Cavers are strongly urged to complete reports and maps about the new caves they explore that are filed with the Texas Speleological Survey.
Cavers also document the critters living in the caves and fossils, as well as Native American artifacts.
Local surveys
In 1964, the Texas Speleological Association published an exhaustive survey of the 45 caves and 13 shelter overhangs caves of Bell and Coryell counties.
Interstate 35 was under construction at the time. Although Bell’s caves were small, compared to other counties, the survey revealed that information and location of many caves had been lost over time. The area around Salado and the lakes were found to be honeycombed with caves.
This past weekend, members gathered for their annual spring convention (May 19-21), this time in Boerne where they ambled through the “Cave Without a Name.” This October, the Texas Cavers’ Reunion in Menard will attract about 400 cavers.
For those interested in learning more about Bell County underground, the Texas Speleological Survey has published “Karst of the Urban Corridor: Bell, Bexar, Comal, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.”
The heavily illustrated book provides a broad introduction to the cave resources, cave science, history, management, conservation and other issues involved in understanding and living in limestone karst regions of Central Texas.