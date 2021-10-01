Joe Green’s career accolades did not conclude when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
During a ceremony prior to Temple High’s varsity football game Friday at Wildcat Stadium, Greene — a former defensive tackle for North Texas State University and the Pittsburgh Steelers — had his Dunbar High School football jersey retired by the Temple Independent School District.
The four-time Super Bowl Champion received a framed replica of his cherished No. 75 at midfield, and was elated for this recognition to be added to his extensive list of achievements.
“I am overjoyed to have my Dunbar High School football jersey retired,” Greene said in a statement. “It gives me the opportunity to thank (Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott) for his desire and energy to bring recognition to the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy and the historical recognition of Dunbar Jr./Sr. High’s former students and staff. I would also like to thank Curtis Elliott and Lester Moore, my former coaches, who are responsible for my attitude and desire to win one-on-one all the time.”
Greene’s previous accolades include earning three varsity letters at North Texas State University, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969, NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1972 and 1974, and NFL Man of the Year in 1979.
With all that Greene has accomplished on and off the field, Ott told the Telegram he couldn’t think of a better person to honor.
“The retirement of his jersey is symbolic for many reasons but none more important than the fact that he has done it all the right way,” he said. “Joe is one of the most genuine and authentic individuals I have had the fortune of befriending and we are truly blessed for his continued support of Temple ISD.”
Although Greene graduated from Dunbar High School — Temple’s former segregated campus — and not Temple High, administrators reassured him they wanted to recognize his impact on East Temple and the city as a whole.
“He had made the comment, ‘Well, I didn’t graduate from Temple High School,’ but he graduated from a Temple ISD high school … and it’s been really nice to see Joe’s engagement and involvement in Temple ISD,” Ott, a fourth-year superintendent, previously said. “He’s been supporting the district in many ways, and is someone people in Temple ISD will forever have the chance to look up to. I’ve told many people that if there was a Mount Rushmore for Temple, Texas, that Joe Greene would be on it.”
Additional replicas of Greene’s retired jersey will be placed on display at Temple High and the district’s athletics complex, according to Temple ISD.