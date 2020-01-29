BELTON — The decision was made to decline prosecution of a woman accused of stabbing a man.
It was the decision of the Bell County District Attorney’s Office to drop the charge of aggravated assault-family violence filed by the Temple Police Department, according to Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox.
Mikayla Paige Wofford, 24, of Temple, was released Friday from the Bell County Jail, Cox said.
The Telegram asked District Attorney Henry Garza Wednesday in an email why the charge was dropped. Garza didn’t respond by press time.
Wofford was reportedly dating the 47-year-old man she stabbed in the chest, according to a statement by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Wofford was arrested later at the residence and taken to the Bell County Jail.