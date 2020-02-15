By 2030, all of the Baby Boomers will have turned 65, 25 percent of the population.
Temple will have a population of 100,000 with 20,000 over age 65, said Dr. Jeffrey Waxman, co-founder of Living Well Aware and urologist at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Waxman and Tammy Herbert, physical therapist at Baylor Scott & White Health, will be talking about “Healthy Aging” at the next Living Well in Bell lecture series supported by Temple Community Clinic.
The series will continue at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, across from the Santa Fe Depot.
As Baby Boomers age there’s the possibility of increased medical needs and social services. Part of the population will likely be caring for elderly relatives.
“There are things you can do at home to expand your health span so you can lead a vital life into your 70s and 80s and beyond, said Waxman.
Medical advancements in interventions and pharmacology can keep people alive for years in a nursing home.
“We have a choice about whether we’re going to end up in that nursing home, that’s totally within our realm,” he said.
It’s not so much lifespan as it is health span, defined as life without disability, said Dr. Patricia Sulak, co-founder of Living Well Aware, gynecologist at Baylor Scott & White Health and Waxman’s spouse.
“Healthy Aging is actually about maximizing where you are and then leading an amazing life for years,” Sulak said.
“The message we got as kids was that you are healthy until you retire then you might spend your time doing a little gardening, meanwhile you’re losing muscle mass, the mind is deteriorating as well as your organs,” Waxman said. “The message: your contribution to the community is done.”
Mindset has a lot to do with an individual’s physical well being, is decaying the desired descriptor, or is vital more accurate.
There are studies that show seniors who have a purpose in life fare better than those who don’t. Older adults who are feeling lonely should ask themselves what they can do to change the situation.
It can start with relearning how to breathe effectively.
“How you breathe affects how you feel,” said Hebert.
Sulak said she had Hebert come to a five-day Living Well Aware immersion course for women last year. She taught us how to breathe.
“Many people have neck and back pains and how we breathe feeds that,” Hebert said. “We know how to breathe correctly we just forgot.”
As babies we do just fine, but as adults many are sitting at desks hunched over a computer throughout the day.
“You can develop an awareness of your breathing in seconds or minutes, the problem is that we don’t pay attention to it,” she said.
Accessing the diaphragm more regularly can be very healthy because the diaphragm affects how our gut functions and how we digest, Hebert said.
During stressful days, between patients, Hebert said she’ll remind herself to breathe correctly.
“When we’re only taking shallow breaths we’re sending a signal to our body to be more anxious and stressed,” she said.
Being stressed starts a cascade of chemical processes in the body, including increased chemicals related to inflammation, such as cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, Waxman said.
Waxman and Sulak meditate for 20 minutes each morning.
“It’s hard to measure the impact, but we’ve had experiences where we know we wouldn’t have handled well if it had happened prior to us learning to be mindful,” he said.
“It’s a way to set yourself up to be resilient,” Hebert said.
Healthy aging is all about mindfulness, having a purpose, considering your breathing, and more, Waxman said.
For some, aging conjures up the need for cabinets full of supplements, he said. Breaking the habit of wanting a pill to be the cure all can be difficult.
The goal for people leaving the Waxman and Hebert talk on Jan. 25 is for them to be fired up and knowing what they need to do to live a vibrant and fulfilling life as they age.
It doesn’t matter how old someone is when they decide to improve their lives, incremental changes are possible and worthwhile.
The series Living Well in Bell is happening at the right moment, Sulak said.
“We’re bringing the information to the community,” she said.
Sulak a volunteer at the Temple Community Clinic, has been helping line up speakers for Living Well in Bell and has not been turned down by anyone she has approached about speaking during the series.
“I’m recommending health care professionals who really have an interest in wellness over prescriptions,” she said.
For information, call 254-771-3374 or email LWIB@templecommunityclinic.org.