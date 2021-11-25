The city of Temple will collect and recycle used cooking oil this week at some city fire stations.
The free recycling effort will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Residents can drop off their used cooking oil at four Temple fire stations: Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.; Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road; and Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
“Improper disposal of cooking oil can cause plumbing issues. These issues tend to increase along with the increased use of cooking oils during the holidays,” Utility Division Director Carrie Weir said in a news release. “The city hopes to prevent this by providing the opportunity for the public to properly recycle the oil so the holidays can be enjoyed with less concerns about their waste.”
The collection is free and available for Temple residents.
Twelve types of oil will be accepted, including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil. Oil must be stored in a closed container.
A complete list is available on templetx.gov/fog.