Temple’s Christmas drive-through parade — a first during the coronavirus crisis — left some residents less than jolly as the downtown event closed with a long line of cars still in line.
Residents reported waiting between one and two hours in their cars to see the frozen parade, with plenty of vehicles unable to go through the parade before it was closed. The line stretched from the intersection of 11th Street and Central Avenue west until it reached 31st Street.
Gracey Bunnell posted on Facebook that she had arrived 30 minutes early to the parade to only wait in line and not make it through.
“Completely disappointed with the city of Temple for the poor planning of this ‘drive through’ parade,” Bunnell said in her post. “I waited from 6 until almost 8 just for them to say they are shutting down early. So disappointed and sad for all the kids who weren’t able to see the lights this year.”
Temple Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hemker said the city was “grateful so many people want to participate and we will use this experience as an example that we can build upon in the future.”
Hemker said the department “will consider improvements that can be made to future parades, including the possibility of adding a dedicated entry lane to prevent the traffic issues we faced, as well as better promotion of some of the event’s features and how the event would work.”
This was the 74th year the city has held its annual Christmas parade, but the first time it had switched to a drive-through format.
Parade floats were stationary along both sides of the parade route, which circled Santa Fe Plaza, while a line of cars slowly rolled past to stay socially distanced.
Some who had planned to attend, such as Kristy Perkins, said they barely moved in the line while they were waiting.
“We were in line at 6:30, which was on the feeder about 300 yards from the intersection,” Perkins said. “The only movement we made was due to cars leaving the line.”
Hemker said the long waits experienced were due to almost double the number of participants that the city originally planned for.
City staff reported they expected to serve about 300 vehicles, estimated to have between three and four people each, but ended up serving 547 vehicles during that time. This means instead of an estimated 900 to 1,200 people served, the city saw about 2,200 residents visit Santa Fe Plaza, with more still waiting in line.
Hemker said the city was unable to keep the parade open longer and accommodate those still in line due to time constraints set up when the parade was scheduled.
“The response to last night’s parade was significantly greater than expected. We had had almost double the number of attendees we originally planned for,” Hemker said. “Last night’s event was made possible because of the support of many students, volunteer organizations and businesses.
“In order to respect everyone’s time on a school night, the decision was made to allow vehicles in past the originally-scheduled cutoff time of 8 p.m., which would allow float groups to work only shortly past their original commitments.”
Hemker said the city will be using the experience as an example for what they can do in the future for any similar events.