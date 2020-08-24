A Temple man charged with possession of a controlled substance has a $150,000 bond.
Bryan Haynes, 37, allegedly had about $74,600 in drugs when police searched his home at Canyon Creek Townhomes Friday morning. Methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms were found by officers.
Haynes is charged with possession of a controlled substance between 200-400 grams, the release said.
Haynes has a record of two convictions, a state jail felony and a misdemeanor, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety records.