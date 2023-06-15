The Temple Police Department will soon have a new home away from home for its officers.
A $1.4 million mobile command center for the department was approved 4-0 by the City Council at their meeting Thursday, with Mayor pro tem Jessica Walker absent. Council members also approved an application for a grant to purchase new body armor for the department.
City spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said that the new command center would replace the department’s existing vehicle.
Officials estimate that the new command center, which is being purchased from Denton-based Siddons Martin Emergency Group, would be delivered within 23 months.
“The proposed mobile command center will be a Freightliner dual axle cab chassis,” Mackowiak said. “It will be equipped with modern technology necessary when responding to critical incidents and natural or man-made disasters. This vehicle will be maintained and operated by Temple Police Department staff but is a city asset that can be deployed on request by another department that may need the vehicle.”
Officials said that the current mobile command post was purchased about 24 years ago and is a 1999 Winnebago.
While the vehicle has lasted the department many years, officials said that its outdated technology and increasing repair costs has meant that it was time for a replacement. Officials also noted that updating the vehicle would also be too expensive if attempted.
Deputy Chief Allen Teston said that the new vehicle would include computer stations, staff briefing stations and camera systems.
“The city of Temple uses the mobile command post to support major events like the Bloomin’ Festival, Independence Day Celebration, Christmas parade, and more,” Teston said. “The vehicle is also deployed at shopping areas during the holiday season to provide additional security. The vehicle is also deployed to critical incidents and natural or man-made disasters to provide on-scene command and control of the incident.”
Officials said that they plan to sell the old command center once the new one is delivered, though they do not yet know how much they could get for it.
During the meeting the Council also approved an application for assistance in purchasing new ballistic vests for the police department from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The city applies for grant funds from the bureau annually, with this year’s grant marking the 21st received by Temple. Officials said that the grant program pays for half of the associated costs in purchasing these new vests.
If awarded, the grant could be as much as $22,542 and cover a portion of the estimated $45,084 needed for 39 new vests.
“Ballistic vests have a 5-year manufacturer warranty,” Mackowiak said. “We replace vests annually, and rotate out expired vests, to ensure officers are not wearing vests that are not warrantied by the manufacturer.”