Belton ISD school trustees — in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing of a Belton High School senior on campus last May — have changed district school security policies to allow some staff members to carry guns.
The change, made by the school board at its meeting Monday night, would allow a small, but undisclosed number of staff members to be armed with guns if trustees chose to implement that option, a district spokeswoman said.
“If the board decides to authorize the use/possession of a firearm per DH(LOCAL) — only a small number of staff in specific roles would be considered,” Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications & community engagement for the Belton Independent School District, said in a written statement to the Telegram. “Consideration would not be given to teachers, support personnel, security guards or administrators.
“This policy update does not impact the district’s use of school resource officers (SROs) at schools,” Bailey said. “Our partnership with the Belton and Temple police departments remains unchanged. In fact, our local law enforcement partners supported the policy change.”
In 2013, the Texas Legislature authorized the creation of a school marshal program to allow educators to carry weapons in school.
“The legislation empowers school districts to identify employees with a license to carry a firearm to volunteer as school protectors,” The Texas Tribune reported last summer. “Those individuals would undergo an 80-hour training and psychological exam, granting them access to a gun on campus. It is otherwise against federal law to have a firearm in a school zone.”
Within the past decade, only 84 of the state’s 1,204 school districts have opted into the program, according to the Austin-based news outlet.
Crime on campus
The first-ever homicide at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road, occurred May 4, 2022 — weeks before the May 24 mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. in a school restroom. His initial $1 million bond at the Bell County Jail was reduced to $175,000 by visiting state District Judge Robert Stem of Falls County. Allison was freed from jail July 15.
Allison also had a $15,000 bond for a misdemeanor assault case in which he was placed on deferred adjudication last year.
Allison allegedly stabbed Ramirez in a campus restroom, then fled the school before police arrested him at his West Temple home.
“When police arrived on the scene (at BHS), life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had) large puncture wounds to his chest,” an arrest affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he succumbed to multiple stabs and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs and arms, the affidavit said.
Allison was identified as the suspect through school surveillance video, the affidavit said.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ended abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Allison later gave police a sworn statement in which he said he stabbed Ramirez once during a fight between them, the document said.
BHS crime reports
The Belton Police Department said other violent crimes — including sexual assaults and aggravated assaults — have been reported at Belton High School in the past five years.
In addition to the homicide case, two sexual assaults were reported on Dec. 1, 2021, and Feb. 8, 2022, Belton police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
A parent has reported to the Telegram that a third sexual assault — involving her child as the victim — occurred at the high school, but Griffin said police do not have a record yet of that incident.
The department also responded to two cases of aggravated assault, one case of auto theft, two vehicle burglaries and 33 cases of larceny/theft.
Gun proposal
Bailey said BISD policy changes were follow-up actions recommended by state education leaders.
“The update to DH(LOCAL) approved at Monday’s meeting is a follow-up action to updates made in August 2022 to CKC(LOCAL),” she said. “A policy audit conducted by the Texas Association of School Boards recommended that the two policies be aligned. The DH(LOCAL) update allows the board to authorize the use or possession of a firearm by a specific employee on school property and at school-sponsored or school-related events.”
“Policy and the district’s emergency operations procedures specify only district-approved firearms and ammunition shall be authorized,” Bailey said. “Administrators will work closely with local law enforcement partners to ensure firearms are appropriate and well-maintained. Policies also outline required training, which would be extensive.”
At the meeting, BISD trustees disclosed in closed session the results of districtwide Intruder Detection Audit Report — requested for all state schools by Gov. Greg Abbott after the Uvalde massacre and implemented in September 2022 by the Texas Education Agency and the Texas School Safety Center.
Intruder detection
The report provides officials with detailed, campus-level information from these audits, which is discussed in closed sessions per guidance from the Texas School Safety Center, Bailey said.
“We have to be careful to make sure safety information discussed publically is not detrimental to our efforts to keep our campuses safe,” Bailey said in her statement. “As you know, some information is in the realm of student privacy and ongoing criminal cases and cannot be discussed publically. That said — we have been open with our families about safety priorities, including a major emphasis this school year on door checks and access management.
Bailey said the district’s communication and engagement with parents regarding safety “is an ongoing effort in Belton ISD and is embedded in messaging sent throughout the district, such as when we send an incident letter to parents, through buttons and hyperlinks on our website, and posters on campuses that are visible to students, parents and staff.”
She said students are encouraged to use the reporting tool Anonymous Alerts and inform staff if they see or hear anything suspicious.
Bailey said BISD sent an email in August 2022 to all parents and staff that shared important safety updates and addressed state safety procedures.
“Additionally, Belton ISD informed and engaged stakeholders, including students, parents and community members, in a two-day district Safety Task Force held last July,” she said. “The district’s long-range planning committee is currently reviewing safety measures. This year, students have formed safety teams at each campus.”
Temple ISD approach
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is firm on his stance that teachers and other staff members will not be armed in the district he administers since the district has a strong relationship with the Temple Police Department.
“TISD will not be changing policies to arm staff,” Ott told the Telegram. “SROs (school resource officers) that are on campus are the only ones in Temple that are armed.”
Temple ISD, Belton ISD and other local districts have complied with new TEA requirements for safety audits and mandatory drills implemented last summer.
“There have been discussions around the idea of arming staff in the school building with guns,” Ott told staff in a letter then. “These plans are primarily for rural districts that have large response times to emergencies; and make sense in those cases. In Temple ISD, our response time is very quick considering we have (school resource officers) on campus in the district.”
Ott has detailed scenarios in which it could be dangerous for a staff member to be holding a firearm during an emergency response.
“When TPD arrives on a scene their first priority is to eliminate any threats,” Ott said. “If we have a staff member holding a gun, it is difficult for TPD to distinguish between the perpetrator or a school marshal. Effectively, we could put a staff member’s life at risk. If there is a need for more firearms on a campus, our preference would be to hire more TPD (school resource officers) for that school.”