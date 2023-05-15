Imagine the possibilities. In downtown Temple, there are many.
The 2023 Imagine the Possibilities Tour, presented by the Temple Main Street program, will be 5-8 p.m. May 24, and this year’s tour will feature 23 stops at buildings that have been recently restored recently, will be restored or are in the process of being restored. Several downtown locations that are for sale or lease also will be on the tour.
During the tour — participants may start at any location on the tour — there will be simultaneous open house receptions at the designated stops. The receptions give businesses and building owners a chance to showcase current and future plans.
“The Imagine the Possibilities Tour will be an opportunity for downtown Temple to share a show-and-tell experience with members of the community and visitors,” said Dan Kelleher, Temple Main Street director. “Guests will find snacks, beverages and building hosts who will show and tell about property improvements that have either recently been made or will be made in the future.
“By attending, people will be able to see first-hand the exciting changes that are happening in downtown Temple,” he said.
When guests arrive at a tour stop, they can pick up a self-guided map they can use to navigate to the buildings they find the most interesting. Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B, has been designated as the tour’s starting point; however, guests may start at a stop of their choosing.
According to Kelleher, the Imagine the Possibilities Tour is part of Temple’s community celebration of National Historic Preservation Month and helps draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings.
Here’s a glimpse of this year’s tour destinations:
• First Christian Church, 300 N. Fifth St.
• A’Lisa Ozment plan review, 315 N .Third St.
• Melody’s, 116 S. First St.
• Lenna Lane, 118 S. First.
• Hat Tricks Sports Bar, 217 N. Main St.
• Lagniappe, 111 N. Main
• KPA Engineers, 19 N. Main
• Travis Wilkes, 9 N. Main
• Bon Bon Mini Market, 2 S. Main
• Ryan Flores, 120 S. Main
• Chupacabra Fitness, 201 S. Main
• Main Street Design & Consign, 204 S. Main
• Kids R Us, 204 S. Main
• White’s Daycare will be set up at 204 S. Main although new business will be at 317 N. Second St.
• Precious Memories, 17 N. Second
• Hawn Plaza, 3 N. Second
• Bird Creek Burgers & Brew, 8 S. Fourth
• Vacant space, 12 S. Fourth
• Wreck Center & The Art Dept., 14-16 S. Fourth
• Weird Dough’s Cafe & Baker, Sixth Street
• Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
• Temple Daily Telegram Print Shop, 315 W. Central Ave.
• Mo’s Bar & Grill, 8-10 W. Ave. B
All locations are open to the public and will be marked with red balloons.