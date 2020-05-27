Readers will soon be able to start checking out books in person again after Temple announced plans to reopen its library for walk-in traffic.
Temple city officials announced the reopening of the Temple Public Library to a limited amount of patrons starting Monday. The library had previously been closed to the public because of coronavirus. Book checkouts through a curbside delivery service were launched.
Library Director Leigh Gardner said her department will be diligent about cleaning frequently touched parts of the library and disinfecting books when they have been returned.
“When materials are returned they are sprayed with an aerosol disinfectant and set aside for 72 hours before being made available to the public,” Gardner said. “We will be diligent in cleaning areas that are touched or used by public as the safety of the community and our staff is of the highest importance.”
City staff at the library will only be allowing 50 residents at a time inside the building in order to help maintain social distancing.
In addition to the limit on occupancy, visitors to the library will need to be older than 15 years old and can stay no longer than 45 minutes. Library officials hope that this move will allow residents enough time to find a good book and check out.
Visitors will be restricted to only having one member per household allowed within the building at any one time.
Hours of operation for the building have also been changed. Weekday hours will be between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and Saturday hours range from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the library closed on Sundays. Computers usage will be allowed during hours of operation, with residents limited to a single 45-minute reservation each day.
While the computers and library sections of the building will be open, meeting rooms, study rooms and some other areas will remain closed.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday that the city will continue to offer its curbside book delivery services until further notice. Customer service for the library will also be available over the phone or by email.
Gardner said the city’s curbside service has been going great, despite the city doing only doing about 26 percent of the number of checkouts as this time last year.
“Curbside has been going great,” Gardner said. “(More than) 1,000 patron requests have been filled with approximately 5,600 books, movies, music CDs checked out. Staff is busy preparing for our reopening.”