At least two recent Temple shootings — including one that has drawn national attention — either were not listed or not listed in a recognizable way on LexisNexis Community Crime Map.
The Temple Police Department and city of Temple staff were each asked Friday about the missing listings that are intended to inform the community about crime.
When Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems was asked Friday about the missing reports, he said, “As a reminder, LexisNexis is a third-party program that automatically populates cases to the map, so we can’t always say why some get added and some don’t. But I’m checking to see if there is an issue on our end or theirs.”
No report was listed in the data for Tuesday’s 9:45 p.m. shooting at Canyon Creek Town Homes, 1476 Canyon Creek Drive.
Entry disappears
Looking back at one major instance in December — an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of 28-year-old Michael Dean — at first nothing was seen on LexisNexis. Then it was listed under “assist other agency,” Weems said, because Temple Police Department wasn’t the lead agency. It was turned over to the Texas Rangers to investigate. No indication was given that shots were fired or someone died.
As of press time Friday, nothing was listed anymore on LexisNexis for the address and time slot during which Dean was shot and killed — 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 2 near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said Friday, “The police department’s IT department also contacted LexisNexis about this. The case number is still showing up in the PD’s WebRMS system, and our back end IT data shows it is feeding to LexisNexis properly. We do not know why it isn’t showing up on their external site. Again, we have no control over their system and how it works.”
Dean died of a gunshot wound to the head, reportedly fired by Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz. No narrative has been given about the traffic stop that led to the shooting or why lethal force was used.
Dean was unarmed, according to a report on the state attorney general’s website. He “did not carry, exhibit or use a deadly weapon,” the report filed Monday said.
Tuesday shooting
In the Tuesday shooting, two groups of people got into a fight and someone fired a gun, hitting a male in the leg. The victim’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, but he was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Weems reported.
Officers did list it as an “Aggravated Assault with a Weapon” charge in the department’s internal WebRMS system (an internal online records management system), Simmons said.
An automatic interface in the city’s IT Department between the department’s WebRMS system and the public-facing LexisNexis system runs multiple times a day, pulling WebRMS information and exporting it to LexisNexis.
“For some reason, this information did not transfer to LexisNexis as it should. There have been issues with LexisNexis in the past not migrating police information properly. Our IT department has already contacted LexisNexis about this and is waiting on a response,” Simmons said.
Supposed to be automatic
Events listed on the LexisNexis map populate automatically based on case numbers that are assigned by the Bell County Communications Center and entered into the TPD internal records system, Weems said.
LexisNexis is not meant to be the department’s only source of information for the public. The Temple Police Department strives to proactively inform residents on issues of public safety through a variety of mediums, including news releases and social media, Weems said. LexisNexis is a “valuable tool” for keeping the public informed, he said.
Describing other calls by “assist other agency” is a standard practice where Temple Police aren’t the lead investigating agency, and that term has been used for shooting incidents in the past, he said.
“If there are cases that are not populating correctly on the map, it would likely be because of a technical issue with the service and not something on TPD’s end,” Weems said.