A woman reported to Temple police officers that she was robbed of her wallet by a man with a knife.
breaking
Police: Knife-wielding man steals woman’s wallet
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- The last picture show: Temple Mall movie theater to close
- BISD approves new courses for next school year
- Two TISD educators receive national teaching certifications
- Police investigate shooting-suicide as violent incidents reported in city over weekend
- Police identify man who died of self-inflicted gunshot after shooting woman
- Killeen woman sentenced to 36 years in prison for 2020 murder of Army vet
- Temple Police respond to shooting; female hospitalized, male suspect dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
- Meta pauses Temple data center construction; company said it will update facility plans
- Darlene “Sissy” Bartek, age 74, of Temple, died December 4, 2022
- Two Temple men accused of separate sex crimes