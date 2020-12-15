BELTON — Recess is getting better.
The Belton Independent School District recently finished a more than $1.76 project that improved the playgrounds at 10 elementary schools and the Belton Early Childhood School. The school board, in a 6-0 decision Monday, closed out the project.
The new improvements included 76 new swings, 13 new playscapes, 17 new shade structures and 33,876 square feet of synthetic fall protection, according to the district.
“This is one of those projects where once it’s complete, we receive immediate feedback from our kids,” said Mike Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations. “Based on their smiles, and what we’ve heard from teachers and principals, I’d say that the board hit a home run with this project. These playgrounds are going to serve our community and students for years and decades to come.”
Construction on the project started in August and was completed in November.
“As we toured these and did our final walkthroughs, not only did they look great, but they’re very functional,” Morgan said.
The improved playgrounds have been in the works since early 2020. The school board’s facilities committee, in February, recommended the project.
“This originally started two or three years ago and ultimately the discussion was to bring the playgrounds into compliance with (the Americans with Disabilities Act),” Jarrod Sterzinger, an architect with Austin-based O’Connell Robertson Architects, the firm that designed Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary, told trustees earlier this year.
The goal, Sterzinger said, was to ensure all Belton ISD playgrounds were the same.
“Charter Oak is starting to set the standard of what that would be of the playground equipment, the materials — all those kinds of things,” the architect said, referring to the West Temple elementary school at 8402 Poison Oak Road.
All of the elementary campuses received shading structures and new fall protection. New swing sets were installed at all of the schools — excluding Southwest.
Three play structures were constructed at Southwest Elementary, while Lakewood and Tarver each got two playscapes. Belton Early Childhood School, Chisholm Trail, Highpoint, Pirtle and Sparta Elementary Schools each got a new playscape.
On top of the new equipment, Morgan said the district built additional sidewalks and curbing near the playgrounds.
“I’m just excited to see this work done,” school board President Suzanne McDonald said. “It makes me want to be a kid again to go play at these particular playgrounds.”