Just after World War II, several Camp Hood soldiers walked into Killeen’s Santa Fe Depot to buy train tickets. They walked up to the window, and the railway agent sold them the tickets they requested.
That’s when the problem began.
What was controversial about this episode is that the soldiers were black, and they insisted on buying their tickets at the “white only” window rather than the side window reserved for African-Americans. Instead of caving to complaints from white Killeen patrons, Santa Fe Railway officials supported the ticket agent’s actions, defying the practice of separate access so prevalent in Bell County and throughout Texas.
“The railroads’ refusal to reinstate the old order of Jim Crow segregation after the conclusion of World War II reflected a growing national distaste for the kind of racial control exercised in the South, which to some seemed uncomfortably close in practice to the Nazi theories of racial supremacy that had been overcome at such great cost,” said William S. Osborn, an Austin attorney who advises the Texas Railroad Commission. He has studied and written about Texas’ segregated train travel, which he documented in the January 2002 issue of the Southwestern Historical Quarterly.
Word leaked out throughout Bell County and statewide newspapers that Camp Hood’s black soldiers were “allowed” to use areas reserved for whites, much to the consternation of some local white patrons.
“Reporters began to ask ‘why,’ and the answers caused discomfort,” Osborn said. The Santa Fe Railway officials replied they would sell tickets to anyone with the money to ride, regardless of skin color.
A reporter for the Chicago Defender, a nationally circulated black newspaper, asked none other than Albert Einstein his opinion on the matter. Einstein, a Jewish refugee from Nazi Germany, knew firsthand the horrors of racial profiling, exclusion and segregation. The Nobel Laureate replied, “The Negroes were brought here by greediness, and people see in them the wrong they have done to them. There is a general trend in human nature: that people hate most those to whom they have done wrong.”
More than 6 million African-Americans streamed northward on the railroads to begin a new life. “Traveling while black” was fraught with humiliation and danger for African-American passengers in the era of Jim Crow. The “Great Migration” was a catchall name for the exodus of blacks between 1916 and 1970 from low-paying sharecropper work, restrictive laws and lynchings. From 1900 to 1980, about eight percent of Texas’ black population left — with a disproportionately high number heading to California.
Railroads were the fastest way out of the South, but not the easiest.
First there were unwritten “rules” for African-American passengers. They were allowed to eat in dining cars, but only behind curtains so that white passengers would not see them.
Whites received preferential services, even from black porters. Black passengers could ride in Pullman sleeper cars without incident in the North, but were forced to give up their berths when trains ventured south of the Mason-Dixon line — even though they paid extra for the more comfortable accommodations.
“Though constitutional theory held that separate facilities, if equal, were legally acceptable, in truth they were never equal at all, a reality that opened the door to the first successful challenges to segregation laws,” Osborn said.
The Santa Fe Railway, especially those moving through Bell County, supplied cars for black riders.
“Steam locomotives produced a dirty exhaust, and in the days before air conditioning, those riding toward the front of the train would suffer maximum exposure as it drifted in the windows. In order to give its white passengers a cleaner ride in this era, the Santa Fe customarily placed their cars at the rear of the train,” Osborn said.
Those “colored” sections had scant amenities such as no luggage racks; so, travelers crammed their suitcases around their feet; the “colored” bathroom was smaller and lacked the amenities of the “white” bathroom, according to Spencer Crew, curator of the Smithsonian’s exhibition on the Great Migration.
“There are all these subtle and not-so-subtle reminders that ‘you are not as good as the people in the other section,’” Crew added.
This policy of inferior accommodations had a direct effect on the arrival of an esteemed visitor to Temple in 1911. Education pioneer Booker T. Washington (1856-1915), founder of the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, embarked on a tour through Texas, raising awareness and money for his school.
Completing his tour through North Texas, he had planned traveling by train to Temple, where he had set up speaking engagements in downtown and had student recruitment meetings at Temple’s all-black schools.
Texas railway officials told Washington to choose his accommodations: Ride in the inferior “Negro compartment” or hire a special car. Otherwise, his trip would be canceled.
Washington chartered a private Pullman with one attendant and headed to Temple where he spoke to overflow crowds. Washington stayed overnight in his Pullman car since Temple’s white-only hotels refused him lodging.
Unfortunately, segregation’s viselike grip remained tight, despite numerous court suits and complaints filed by civil rights groups such as the NAACP.
“When in June 1946, the first of the large Texas railroads declined to cooperate with the Texas Railroad Commission’s efforts to continue segregation, the others were greatly emboldened. Finally, the foundation for Jim Crow in Texas rail transportation began to crack severely. Within a few years the walls crumbled,” Osborn said.
By 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court dealt a death blow to Southern states’ segregated train travel. Western-based railways desegregated all routes the next year. The decision was played prominently on front pages of African-American newspapers, while predominately Southern railways were slow to change. More needed to done.
The issue of equal accommodations roiled through the courts until the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act declared, once and for all, that separate but equal was anything but.