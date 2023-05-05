A 17-year-old Temple resident is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Paloma Lisset Reyna was arrested on Tuesday in the 300 block of S. 27th St.
“She had an active arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from an incident on January 1, 2023,” said Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations manager.
The warrant stems from a Jan. 1 incident in which Temple police were dispatched to the 800 block of Bunker Drive in reference to a male that was stabbed.
Officers arrived at 12:20 a.m. and spoke to the victim, who said he got into an argument with his girlfriend.
During the argument, Reyna, the girlfriend’s roommate, “began arguing with (the victim) as well. He said she then left the room and came back in with a large butcher knife,” Mackowiak said. “There was an altercation, and he said Reyna slashed his hand with the knife.”
Reyna remained in the Bell County Jail on Friday, charged with the second-degree felony. Her bond is set at $100,000, jail records show.
Aggravated burglary
Temple police are investigating an aggravated burglary that left one person injured.
At around 2:39 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a call of a burglary and shooting in the 600 block of Kacie Drive.
“Police report that three suspects entered the residence, stole multiple electronics and other materials, and when leaving, one of the suspects fired their weapon and hit the victim,” the city said in a news release.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
“TPD was advised the individual left the hospital against medical advice or treatment,” Mackowiak said.
Aggravated robbery
Temple Police Department officers responded to an aggravated robbery at a convenience store Thursday night.
The incident was reported at about 10:57 p.m. at the Circle K gas station in the 2700 block of Airport Road.
“Police report that a suspect entered the gas station, brandished a firearm at the employee, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left in the direction of Van Dyke Drive,” the city said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He wore black pants, a black hoodie, and a black and white mask.
Both cases are under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.