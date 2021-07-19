While Temple-area colleges and universities are training young doctors, nurses and pharmacists to meet the needs of tomorrow, local high schools also are preparing students for future careers in the medical world.
Temple Independent School District, for instance, has four health-sciences certification programs that give students career choices immediately after graduation, according to Career & Technical Education Center director Denise Ayres.
“Temple started offering Certified Nurses Assistant and Emergency Medical Technician programs about 10 years ago,” she said. “Since then we’ve added Certified Medical Assistant and Pharmacy Technician programs as well.”
Temple ISD Career & Technical Education students can graduate from high school with the training and certifications needed to immediately enter the local workforce, Ayres said.
“We had 153 student earn certifications this years,” she said. “And 18 of those were in health sciences. Five more students are preparing for their Pharmacy Tech certification so that number likely will increase.”
Temple students can enter health-science programs as early as the eighth grade.
“They can actually begin their path to a medical certification while still at Bonham or Lamar middle schools,” she said. “Some start the program as eighth-graders, some wait until they get to high school.”
By the end of a student’s senior year, they can be eligible to take a certification exam. Once that test is passed, they are well on their way to a career as a medical assistant.
“They do have to graduate high school first,” Ayres said. “But the moment they walk across that stage they can go to work.”
According to Ayres, many students use their certification as a stepping stone.
“This gives them a solid foundation if they choose to continue their education in college,” she said. “Some have higher aspirations, and this gives them a first firm step toward a professional career.”
“The goal is for Temple ISD students to graduate high school with a strong academic foundation to make them marketable to immediately enter the workforce or go to college,” Ayres said.
Belton ISD
Students at Belton High School also have health care certification opportunities, said Stephanie Ferguson, director of Belton ISD’s Career & Technical Education department. Programs are being phased in at Lake Belton High, and students at Belton New Tech High School have access to the programs at Belton High.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of the medical community by training students to be phlebotomists, pharmacy technicians, EKG technicians and certified clinical medical assistants,” Ferguson said.
Belton students begin their health care programs their freshman year and continue throughout high school.
“It’s an opportunity for them to have a specialized education,” she said. Ferguson said Belton ISD employs working practitioners to teach some health care courses.
Lake Belton High School will begin its second year of existence in the fall, and programs are being phased in, according to Mary Keeton, a health sciences instructor at the school.
The school opened this past year with freshman and sophomore students, and this year will add juniors. Seniors will be on campus in fall 2022, Keeton said.
Freshmen at Lake Belton study Principals of Health, and sophomores tackle a Medical Terminology course, she said.
“This year we are adding health-science theory for juniors,” she said. “It’s an all-encompassing course that covers advanced terminology, career choices in health care and ethics.”
Ferguson emphasized that Belton ISD’s health-science programs offer a strong foundation that students can advance in college.
“Our teachers help identify a student’s strengths and goals, and we get them ready for medical careers,” Ferguson said. “We work with the health-care industry to identify their needs, and we have been growing our programs to meet those needs.”
Texas Bioscience Institute
The Texas Bioscience Institute offers high school students the opportunity to earn up to 60 college credit hours in a STEM–focused (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) curriculum. And starting this fall, TBI programs will be available in two locations — Temple and Hutto.
“Many program participants earn an associate degree from Temple College before they even graduate from high school,” said Rosa Berreles-Acosta, executive director of Temple College’s dual credit and high school partnership program.
“The Temple program started in 2006 and has been a huge success in preparing students for careers in medicine and science,” she said. “It’s been so successful that we’ve expanded the program.”
Amariah Moore, coordinator of the Hutto program, said TBI will launch its second location Aug. 18.
“We will start with 20 to 24 students from seven school districts, and we expect that number to grow each year,” she said.
The Hutto campus will serve students from Bartlett, Granger, Taylor, Thorndale, Thrall, Rockdale, Coupland and Hutto, she said.
“This will give more students the opportunity to earn a STEM-focused associate degree before they graduate high school,” Moore said. “The Hutto campus will make it convenient for school districts that didn’t have access to programs like this in the past because of distance and transportation issues.”
The Temple program educates 96 high school juniors and 96 seniors every years, and the goal for the Hutto program is to eventually match those numbers, Berreles-Acosta said.
The program expansion into Hutto was made possible by a grant of $620,107 from the Greater Texas Foundation, she said. The grant will cover the cost of hiring full-time instructors in chemistry and physics, and it includes $50,000 a year to help pay tuition for students whose high schools don’t cover the cost of dual-credit classes. Scholarships also will be available to cover the costs of books and computers.