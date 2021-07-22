A suspect charged with murder in the slaying of a 48-year-old Temple man claimed he fired his gun in self-defense when he was attacked, according to an arrest affidavit.
August Shaton Sanders, 26, was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of Dewayne Hambrick. Sanders remained in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $150,000 bond for the first-degree felony charge, records showed.
Sanders is listed as a Fort Hood resident on jail records but the affidavit says that he was living at the Temple property where the shooting occurred.
Temple officers were called to the Navigators Unlimited LLC trucking company at 3910 Shallow Ford West Road at about 4:21 a.m. Saturday.
“The caller stated he shot someone after they came up from behind him and attacked him,” Detective Ashley Cunningham wrote in the affidavit.
Hambrick, who lived in a recreational vehicle at the Navigators business, was found dead at the scene. An officer found a shell casing a few feet behind his body.
Police took statements from Sanders and his girlfriend, who was also living at the trucking business. “They provided written statements that differed as to what happened prior to the suspect shooting Hambrick,” the affidavit said.
Sanders told police that “he and Hambrick got into an argument and Hambrick raised his voice” at him. Sanders said “he showed Hambrick a gun to keep ‘it’ from going any further and kept it pointed down by his side,” according to the affidavit.
Sanders told police “he shot Hambrick in self-defense after Hambrick put him in a choke hold.” The suspect raised his gun and shot behind him, striking Hambrick. Sanders said the shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. — more than two hours before police were called, the affidavit said.
After the shooting, Sanders said he first called his brother, who did not answer the phone. He then called the business owner and his third call was to 911.
“I was able to download the business owner’s phone history and found a text from suspect stating, ‘Dewayne got put down; he put me in a choke hold,’” Cunningham said in the affidavit. “The text was sent at 4:08 a.m. Suspect called 911 at 4:21 a.m.”
Cunningham said the position of Hambrick’s body and lack of a blood trail indicated that Hambrick was shot and fell to the ground in the spot where officers discovered his body.
Police found a firearm on the floor of the business warehouse, in front of the office where Sanders and his girlfriend were living at the time of the shooting, the affidavit said.
“I observed two defects on the back of Hambrick’s head,” Cunningham said. “Based on suspect’s statement that he was in a choke hold when he shot Hambrick, in order for him to shoot victim that way, the victim would have to be leaning forward or the suspect would have had control of victim’s head to hold it to shoot.”
Cunningham said there was “no apparent blood splatter on suspect’s face, clothing or hands, but blood splatter was on the gun magazine.”
“I do not believe the facts and circumstances support suspect’s statements that he shot Hambrick while he was in a choke hold,” Cunningham said in the affidavit. “Hambrick had blood on the front of his shirt, pants and hands. I believe that August Sanders shot Hambrick with a firearm knowing he had inflicted serious bodily injury and did not call 911 until after Hambrick was dead from the gunshot suspect inflicted upon Hambrick.”
Sanders was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for medical clearance before he was transported to the county jail Saturday.
The slaying is Temple’s fourth homicide of 2021.