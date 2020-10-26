Bell County broke past the number of early votes cast in the 2016 election over the weekend, though with less turnout in the second week compared to the first.
The weekend saw 5,873 ballots cast on Saturday and another 3,227 cast on Sunday, which had pushed the county’s total to 73,314 total votes. This is 6,056 more votes than what the county had seen in the 2016 election, which saw 67,258.
Cold weather, compounded with frequent gusts of wind and rain, did not keep all of the voters away from the polls Monday — the 14th day of early voting.
The county reported an additional 5,671 ballots were cast Monday despite the weather, bringing the total number of votes cast this election to 78,988. Early voting continues this week.
Troy resident Robert McCormick, who was voting at the Temple Annex on Monday, said he always comes to vote in every election and the bad weather was welcomed by him.
“The last time I came this line was around the building,” McCormick said. “I thought that (the line) wasn’t going to be near as long today because nobody was going to stand out in (the weather).”
Despite the increased number of early votes this year, the percentage of turnout this year is slightly higher than during the 2016 early voting period with an increased amount of registered voters in the county. The county has so far seen 36.57 percent of the 215,974 registered voters come out for the election this year, which is slightly higher than the 35.93 percent of voters seen at the end of early voting in 2016.
Interim Bell County Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said polls in the county will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. during this last week of early voting, with daily results posted by about 8 p.m. for the public.
Dutton also said he hopes for the county’s polling location line tracker to be operational in time for the last few days of early voting to allow for some testing prior to Election Day. The tracker, which will be located on the city’s website, will have counts showing the number of voters in line at each location allowing voters to choose where they want to go.
The county is currently working out issues related to how each of the polling site judges will record their data.
“I’d love to have live data for our team to look at, that way in case if anything does come up that we will at least have the weekend after early voting and before election day to tinker with it,” Dutton said. “It is something we would like to keep for the future as well, not just a onetime thing. If we are going to go through the trouble of (making) it we would like to keep it for future elections.”