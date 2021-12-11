The Saturday morning turnout was moderate for the Toy and Train Hobby Sale at Holiday Inn, 5247 S. General Bruce Drive, said organizer Ed Stoll of Temple, but some of his dealers reported better than average sales.
“A lot of this is residual, because I’ve had two stores,” Stoll said of his own sales layout. “Also, I’ve been a collector for 50 or 60 years.”
Four other dealers in the room displayed die cast models, Hot Wheels, model kits, trains, slot cars, transportation memorabilia and a little bit of everything.
Stoll used to do 12-15 train shows a year, he said. This is his first toy and train show in Temple. The doors will open again today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One of his dealers, Greg Andrus of Georgetown, said he made money Saturday and expects to match that today. At home, he said, he has slot cars, military modeling and trains. The trains fill his garage.
“I’m selling stuff that I’m never going to get to,” he said. “I’m not going to have the time.”
He displayed train kits, building kits and freight car kits on his sales tables.
A lot of his hobby time has been going to building layouts for military war games that he plays with his grandsons, he said.
“One winter we built a total of 60 model tanks to play in the war games,” he said. “My grandsons learned new skills. They had to build their tanks and stuff instead of just playing video games.”
He brought no slot cars to this sale, but has incorporated slot cars with his train layouts since 1962.
The wares offered by John Rosiak of Arlington were mostly die cast models, Hot Wheels and plastic car model kits.
“I’m mainly into trains, but I’ve got a collection and wanted to get rid of some of them,” he said. “A lot of these are police models.”
He has all sizes, from tiny to large, and a lot more at home, he said.
“My dining room in my house is full,” he said.
Pat R. Rodriguez of Pflugerville said he started PR Antiques, Collectibles and Junque after retiring 12 years ago.
“I buy junk, but sell fine antiques,” he said. “I’ve had a pretty good day today.”
He showed die cast cars and trucks, other toys, glassware and crystal. He does about 25 shows a year all over Texas, he said.
“I spent 45 years in outside sales,” he said. “I’m still selling. It’s just a different venue and product. I’ve now got a lot of regular customers that call for me. I do the same shows every year.”
Earlier he sold a toy 18-wheeler with a grain trailer to David Lechleitner of Wisconsin, formerly of Temple and a friend of Stoll’s.
Lechleitner said he’s been looking for a 1-16 scale trailer, a rare item.
“I’ve been collecting farm toys since I was 5 years old,” he said. “I’m kind of into anything mechanical.”
Michael Generali of Round Rock showed trains, toys, science kits, games and arts and crafts.
“I go to a few train shows a year, and also sell at flea markets,” he said.
He said he would have brought more accessories to a main train show.
“I got exposed to trains as a little kid,” he said. “My grandfather worked for the railroad. That gave me the bug. Some of my earliest memories were of my grandfather taking me to a spot where a lot of trains went by.”