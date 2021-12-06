More than a dozen relatives of J.C. Alston, a Pearl Harbor survivor from Troy who died in October, will be in Fredericksburg Tuesday to remember the World War II veteran.
A memorial brick will be presented to family members during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Pacific War.
The brick honoring Alston will be placed in a special area for Pearl Harbor survivors, Stacey Short, Alston’s granddaughter, said Monday.
“I am deeply touched by the museum,” the Temple resident said. “They’ve always be really, really kind to our family.”
Alston, who was on board the USS California when the Japanese attacked Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, died Oct. 20 at his Troy home.
Alston was one of the oldest members at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, commander John Potts said.
“The community lost a historian,” Potts told the Telegram in October. “He could tell stories all day. If you ever met J.C., you could learn a lot.”
Alston was the post’s only Pearl Harbor survivor, Potts said Monday.
The Cone native was just 18 when he joined the Navy and was assigned as a gunner’s mate on the California. His ship was struck by bombs during the Pearl Harbor attack, and Alston lost 50 friends, Potts said.
The attack catapulted the United States into World War II.
For years, Alston wouldn’t talk about his military service with family members, Short said.
“As I was growing up, he didn’t speak about it,” she said. “Later, he spoke about it more.”
Stacy said her grandfather was a private person. “He was very quiet…he didn’t toot his own horn,” she said.
Alston would recount the Pearl Harbor attack as he got older.
In 2008, Alston was interviewed for the Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, a program created in 2000 to preserve firsthand accounts of wartime veterans.
The Troy resident was also interviewed in 2015 as part of an oral history project preserved on video. That project was collaboration between the Temple Chamber of Commerce, the National Mounted Warfare Museum at Fort Hood and students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
In 2018, Alston recounted the Pearl Harbor attack during an interview with the Telegram.
Alston said he was on watch when he heard the first explosion, just minutes before his shift was set to end.
“I had the 4 to 8 watch,” Alston told the Telegram. “I was fixing to get relieved and go eat breakfast when it started.”
Alston and other crewmates were ordered to battle stations.
“We’d no more than got there when we caught a couple of torpedoes and a bomb and we were sinking, so we had to abandon ship,” Alston said.
Crew members swam to shore as the ship sank, where it lodged in the mud at the bottom of the harbor.
Alston and crewmates later boarded the USS West Virginia and headed toward Japan, battling wave after wave of bombers.
Alston, who was at the Battle of Iwo Jima and the Battle of Okinawa, was aboard the West Virginia during the Japanese surrender after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.
“They reminded us every day that if the Japanese were sending a plane out to surrender, it would be painted green with a white cross on it — do not shoot — and they told us every day about that for three days,” Alston recounted. “And here come the plane.”
Potts said Alston’s presence at the Temple American Legion Post captivated other veterans.
“When he walked into the American Legion, everybody just stopped,” Potts told the Telegram. “They would be in awe and talk to him. … It was an honor to see him come through the door.”
In recent years, Alston was honored with drive-by birthday parades and received U.S. and Texas flags from Potts and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Potts said Alston shared his military stories with many, including a student who once interviewed him for an hour for a school project.
“He just touched everybody’s heart,” Potts said.
Following the Navy, Alston worked as a civil servant at the Veterans Administration hospital in Temple before his retirement. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
Short said several people donated memorials in Alston’s name to the Admiral Nimitz Foundation in Fredericksburg after his death.
Alston will also be memorialized with a brick on the Patriot Way Brick Walk in Belton.
“I miss him every day,” Short said. “I’ll talk about him every year (on the Pearl Harbor anniversary).”
Alston stayed humble throughout his life, Short said.
“He didn’t think he was a hero… he did what he had to do back then,” she said.