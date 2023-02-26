Trail riders

This vintage photo from 1880-81 shows cowboys heading up herds to drive north from the Texas Panhandle. A few women — some with Bell County connections — did manage to make the drive with and without their husbands. Among the chronicles is Mary Taylor Bunton’s autobiography, “A Bride on the Old Chisholm Trail In 1886.”

 Texas History Portal

Amid the tomes of Chisholm Trail chronicles one important aspect is often overlooked: women’s presence on cattle drives.

pbenoit@tdtnews.comÂ 