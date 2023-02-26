Amid the tomes of Chisholm Trail chronicles one important aspect is often overlooked: women’s presence on cattle drives.
On view until June 17 is Bell County Museum’s exhibit, “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West,” describing the Chisholm Trail, part of which wound through Bell County.
Although short-lived for only 17 years, from 1867 to 1884, the Chisholm Trail sliced through Bell County as a key route for longhorn cattle heading to Kansas, long before railroads.
And, yes, a few women — some with Bell County connections — rode the trail with and without their husbands.
Mary Olivette Taylor Bunton (1862-1952) related her firsthand experiences on cattle drives in her autobiographical “A Bride on the Old Chisholm Trail In 1886” (Naylor, 1939).
Shortly after her marriage to J. Howell Bunton (1854-1923) in October 1885, winter gripped Texas and the Great Plains with an icy blast, creating treacherous beauty and economic disaster.
“Thousands and thousands of cattle perished with the cold on the open ranges,” she wrote, adding that the snow drifts were so high, cattle “actually piled to great heights, and were smothered and frozen stiff.”
Cattlemen lost fortunes overnight.
“However, the cattlemen were never whiners,” Bunton added.
After serious discussion, the trail drivers decided that they could buy cattle cheaply in Texas and drive them north overland to be sold to Kansas markets for better prices.
Her husband finagled financing with Austin bankers without collateral. “It was a hazardous risk for all concerned, but they had unlimited faith in Texas and her opportunities and in him as a moral risk,” she wrote.
The Buntons headed to a Sweetwater ranch where Howell gathered herds and hired a trail boss and crew to lead the bovine entourage north. A bride of just two months, Mary had never been on a ranch before and was looking forward to the experience.
Thankfully, she was accustomed to riding horses.
“We girls rode side-saddles in those days but, later on, I was the first woman to ride astride in our part of the state. You may be sure it caused a stampede amongst the cowboys and cattle. One old-timer nearby observed me on that memorable first occasion. On rising in his saddle with his long white whiskers flying in the breeze, his arms outstretched, he exclaimed, ‘My God. Here she comes wearin’ the britches!’”
Just as her husband’s crew prepared to leave northward, the trail boss became sick.
“What in the world are you going to do?” Mary asked Howell.
“I don’t know yet,” he replied.
Howell then decided he would drive the cattle to market himself — a perilous journey of two months.
“I was simply dazed with the news at first. Through no fault of ours, the blizzards had robbed us of our fortune. Now, to have this calamity overtake us, to have my husband go so soon after our marriage on that long, dangerous journey and leave me, it seemed that the dreams of my life were shattered,” she said.
Mary wrestled with their dilemma. Then she said, “I am not going home without you…. I have already made up my mind. I am going up the trail with you.”
Howell warned her that the trip would be arduous. To make matters worse, Howell’s crew advised him against taking her on the trail, predicting tragedy.
Mary was determined.
She borrowed clothes for her trip — woolen riding habits, several “wash dresses” and “one evening dress for social affairs when we reached the end of trip.” One concession for her journey was a Concord buggy used by cattlemen for long-distance travels, which she drove by herself.
Then they headed out from Sweetwater.
Her romantic attitudes and youthful imagination helped boost her spirits on the difficult ride. “A panacea for my fears (was) watching the stars. In my last year at school, I knew quite a few of the constellations and where to look for them. The Pleiades were my favorites. Night after night, I watched them slowly rising through the mellow shade glistening like millions of fireflies tangled in a silver braid.”
As the miles stretched on, she took advantage of the brilliant display of prairie wildflowers, imagining she was leading a flower parade.
“The old Chisholm Trail wound its way over the hills and through the valleys. Wildflowers grew in the greatest profusion everywhere, and there were many rare varieties that I had never seen before. I was fond of flowers, and it afforded me great pleasure and helped to while away the long, lonely hours to gather them in armfuls. Sometimes, I would fill my buggy and decorate my horses’ bridles and harness with the gorgeous blossoms. Then, I would weave a wreath for my hair and a chaplet of flowers for my shoulders.”
The trip had its hazards, too — suffocating heat, lack of water, searing heat, rattlesnakes and storms were constant pesters.
“Naturally, at first, it was a hardship for me to have to sleep on the ground. Oftentimes I was afraid to go to sleep as I remembered the harrowing tales I had heard of snakes, bugs and crawling and stinging things that infested the woods or prowled around hunting their prey at night. I am ashamed even now to tell how it frightened me when I first heard the snapping and snarling and fighting of the angry, hungry wolf packs as they came closer and closer to our camp at midnight, searching for food.”
Along the trail, the trail drivers happened upon a house where the man, wife and child had been murdered by Indians — “their blood still fresh on the doorstep.”
Finally, the trail drivers reached “civilization” at Coolidge, Kansas, where they could sell the herd.
Mary was elated, despite the town’s unsavory reputation with bandits, gamblers, cow thieves and murderers.
“I was not one bit frightened. Instead, my heart was singing with joy, for, after two months on the trail, at last, I would have a roof over my head, a good hot bath and a comfortable bed.”
At a gala celebration at the end of the trail, the cowboys dubbed her, “The Queen of the Chisholm Trail.”