BELTON — The Bell County Expo Center hummed with activity Sunday, the second and final day of the 2022 Mother Earth News Fair.
Visitors browsed booths and took their pick of workshops on 11 stages located throughout the livestock exposition building, Garth Arena and the Assembly Hall. The topics ranged from modern livestock to organic gardening to kids’ tree houses. At the Mother Earth Bookstore, people could meet authors and select books on such topics as backyard bees, butter churning and natural beauty.
Genevieve Harbi of Lampasas said it was the first time for her and her husband, Lior, to attend the fair. They are interested in homesteading and raising more livestock on their ranch.
“We’re just starting out,” she said. “We want to raise most of our own food.”
They’ve wanted to attend the fair for years but never had the time, she said.
“We’ve learned so much and it’s really made us want to continue our education and learn more,” she said. “It’s a lot of good information here. It gets you hooked.”
All of the workshops they attended were good, she said, but their favorite was “Praise the Lard: Breeds and Breeding” with Pork Rhyne.
“He was a great speaker, kept our attention … had some really good, easy to understand information,” she said. “Every- one we’ve listened to, we’ve learned something from. We already had a plan. It made us feel better, that we’re heading in the right direction.”
Hank and Laura Reid of Natural Gram-ma, a cattle and chicken operation northeast of Kansas City, Mo., were set up in the old arena at the rear of the livestock exposition building. They had aluminum-framed, port-able chicken coops set up. Hank said they had sold nine of the coops at the fair and made contacts that could generate more sales online in the coming week.
This was the first time at the fair and they are promoting “regenitive” farming, he said.
They do grass-finished beef, pastured poultry and turkeys on grass, he said, and they sell to restaurants and supermarkets.
“For 200 years, we’ve been taking away from this land,” he said of North America. “If we don’t start going in the other direction, we’re going to be living in a desert.”
He pointed to the dirt floor of the arena.
“I could get grass clippings, scatter more chickens on top,” he said. “They put their manure on top of that carbon and that would start a process to regenerate that soil.”
After chickens stay over a spot for a while, he gives that spot a rest for 60-90 days, he said.
“When God created this, there were massive herds of buffalo,” he said, along with deer, birds and other wildlife. “There were more pounds of consumable protein available then than there is now with all of our technology.”
In those days, wild animals were doing what Natural Gramma is doing on a smaller scale, he said.
“You can do it with chickens, pigs, sheep and cattle,” he said. The larger the property, the larger the animals this can be done with, he said.
Hank said he’s been practicing this for 35 years, but only has been sharing it for a few years.
“It’s the only thing that really makes sense,” he said. “People are hungry for this information.”
Natural Gramma is on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.