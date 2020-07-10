A Belton man was charged Friday with intoxication manslaughter, along with other charges, after he allegedly caused the death of another local man, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said.
Belton resident James Sexton, 42, was killed in a crash involved two vehicles on Sparta Road, about one mile east of Belton. Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
Jacob Allen Smith, 27, also of Belton, was headed south on Sparta Road in a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Sexton drove a 2008 Mercury sedan and was traveling north. Smith tried to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone and hit the Mercury head on.
Smith ran from the scene, but was later caught by law enforcement officers, Washko said.
A 20-year-old woman also had incapacitating injuries and was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Smith was arrested and charged by the DPS with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid resulting in severe bodily injury, and failure to stop and render aid, causing death. He was held in the Bell County Jail. No bond has been set.
In 2017 in Texas, there were 910 fatal DWI crashes that resulted in 1,204 deaths.