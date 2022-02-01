Six people were arrested after the Temple Police Department served a search warrant in the 5000 block of Charter Oaks Drive on Monday, officials said Tuesday.
The arrests occurred after a three-hour standoff at the home, city spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Temple and Killeen police, in a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, served a search warrant for weapons and drugs at the address, she said.
“Upon arrival, eight subjects cooperated and came out of the residence,” she said Monday. “A male and female barricaded themselves inside the residence. Several subjects located at this residence had active warrants for their arrest.”
A SWAT team responded and negotiated with the two suspects to no avail.
“For several hours, TPD trained negotiators attempted contact with the remaining individuals inside of the residence,” Arreguin said. “Unsuccessful in getting the subjects to exit the residence, the Temple Police Department and the Killeen Police Department’s SWAT deployed multiple chemical munitions inside the residence.”
The situation was resolved at about 10:30 a.m. when police entered the home and found the pair hiding in an attic.
Arreguin said those arrested were identified as 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison, 29-year-old Brittany Lee Bruggman, 33-year-old Shane Pugh, and 33-year-old Christopher Gillespey.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime stoppers at 254-526-8477.