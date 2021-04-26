The Bell County Public Health District identified a COVID-19 related death on Monday, as active cases fell to 304 — 12 fewer than Thursday.
“We have added one death for a man in his 70s in Belton for a new total of 425,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones.”
The death was announced, as Bell County reached 22,127 cumulative cases and 21,398 recoveries, according to health district data.
“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.