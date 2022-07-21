The city of Temple announced Thursday it will offer free admission to two municipal pools today through Aug. 14 to help residents deal with the Texas heat.
The Clark Swimming Pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliot Drive, and the Walker Swimming Pool, 2603 N. Third St., will free to the public. Clark pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The Walker pool is open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Wednesday.
In addition, admission will be free to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B. The facility is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Splash pads remain free to the public, the city said. Those include the Santa Fe Plaza Fountain, 301 W. Ave. A, which operates daily from 7 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.
Others splash pads are open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are:
• Ferguson Park Splash Pad, 1203 E. Adams Ave.
• Jaycee Park Splash Pad, 2302 W. Ave. Z
• Miller Park Splash Pad, 1919 N. First St.
• West Temple Park Splash Pad, 121 S. Montpark Road.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is also available as a cooling station. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Pets are allowed at the library, the city said.
For more information, visit templeparks.com/heatrelief or call 254-298-5690.