The Temple Education Foundation announced it will honor Dr. Harry Macey Jr. and Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez as its distinguished alumni on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during a special event at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
“These two individuals are being recognized for their distinct career paths that took them to exciting vocations while remembering the significant roots they planted in Temple,” Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, said in a news release. “We hope members of the community will join us to honor these unique Temple High alums.”
Macey graduated from Temple High School in 1951 before furthering his education at three institutions: Temple College, the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He earned a doctorate of medicine in 1958.
During his more than 30-year career, Macey — who retired as medical director of King’s Daughters Clinic in Killeen in 2000 — served at several hospitals and clinics in the area, including the Primus Clinic in Killeen, the Women’s Clinic in Temple, and the Scott and White Clinic in Temple.
He also has served in many professional and community organizations, including the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the Bell County Medical Society, the Temple College board of trustees, the Rotary Club of Temple and Bell County Board of Health.
“Dr. Macey is a beloved doctor in the Temple community and is adored by his patients,” Brischke said. “We are grateful for his love of Temple and his contributions to our community.”
Although Little Joe Hernandez did not graduate from Temple High School, he has since been named an honorary graduate for the class of 1960.
“Little Joe has been nominated for 15 Grammy Awards and has received five Grammy Awards,” Brischke said. “Over 60 years and many albums after his start as a musician, Joe continues touring the world. He is being honored as a TEF Distinguished Alumni 2022 for his trailblazing in the Latino community, the breaking down of cultural and music barriers, and continued commitment to his heritage and roots in Temple.”
Hernandez previously told the Telegram how Central Texas has his heart.
“I’ve traveled all over the United States, Europe, Japan and some parts of Mexico. … But I discovered that I’m a country boy,” he said. “No matter where I’ve gone, I’ve loved Temple. I love the people, and it has been a really good place for me to raise a family.”
However, the Tejano artist still has cherished his journey across the world, and alluded to his ability to help others as one of the biggest perks during his decades-long career.
“That’s so important to me because we all need help at some time,” Hernandez, recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Texas All-Star Music Awards, said in 2019.
Tickets for the annual event — which has helped raise more than $730,000 in the past five years for innovative teaching grants and student scholarships for the Temple Independent School District — will go on sale in the coming weeks at templeeducationfoundation.org.
“This year’s Distinguished Alumni event will be a special evening celebrating these individual’s accomplishments and learning about their unique careers,” Brischke said. “But most of all, the Temple Education Foundation is proud of Dr. Macey and Little Joe for their gifts and service they freely gave to Central Texas.”