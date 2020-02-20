WACO — A man who claimed in November a woman attacked him in his residence with a hammer was indicted on a homicide charge Wednesday in a McLennan County courtroom.
McKibben resided at 308 Webb Drive. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers by campus police.
Dragoo died from a gunshot to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest affidavit, McKibben, 20, called TSTC police about a “disturbance” He reported that he was attacked in his room by a woman with a hammer when he shot her. A hammer was found by Texas Rangers at Dragoo’s feet.
Dragoo was a graduate of Temple High School. McKibben said he and Dragoo were in a romantic relationship. Dragoo allegedly grabbed a hammer from a table and came at him, McKibben said. He said he got the hammer away from her, took a shotgun from behind the door, fired a shot at Dragoo and called 911.