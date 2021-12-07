Downtown intersections were impassable during the Temple Christmas Parade Tuesday night.
That’s the way it was planned.
City officials emphasized a greater focus on security and safety of spectators after a driver recently drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., killing six people and injuring another 62.
Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple Police Department and Bell County constables worked together to block off intersecting roads along the West Adams Avenue parade path.
Armored police vehicles, fire engines and others were used.
Temple Area Chamber of Commerce president Rod Henry, speaking to the Temple Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, praised the planning of the Temple Police Department and noted the security measures for the parade with every major intersection blocked by vehicles that included fire department trucks and dump trucks.
Henry said he was glad that such a large crowd could turn out for the 75th annual parade.
Mitch Randles, chief of Temple Fire & Rescue, said the city used a “unified operation approach” with city departments to take additional precautions.
“This includes placing larger city of Temple vehicles at intersections along the parade route and having extra personnel on-site,” Randles said.
More than 100 lighted floats rolled through downtown Temple as part of the city’s 75th annual Christmas parade.
The 1.4-mile-long parade started at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street. The parade went along Adams Avenue, past City Hall and onward to North 23rd Street, where the parade disbanded at Temple High School.