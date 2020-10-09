The Bell County Museum will unveil its revamped exhibit on the county’s history on Tuesday, officials announced Friday.
“Discover Bell County” is the museum’s permanent main exhibit. It has been undergoing a years-long update to ensure Bell County history is comprehensive, inclusive and visually appealing to visitors, according to a news release.
The exhibit opens to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the museum’s historic Carnegie Library, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
“Our staff put incredible effort into this permanent exhibit. From the beginning stages of research, writing, and editing to artifact selection, exhibit design, and installation, the process of bringing Bell County History to our visitors was deeply meaningful,” Executive Director Coleman Hampton said. “Our hope is to bring that meaning and passion for history to everyone is Bell County.”
The exhibit focuses on four themes of Bell County history: the land; agriculture and ranching; transportation and industry; and education and culture. I
The refreshed exhibit will include new features, including two Clovis arrow points and the “Two Governors Chair” made for Miriam “Ma” Ferguson and James “Pa” Ferguson, Temple residents who would both later serve as governor.
A newly designed area will show off the museum’s notable moustache teacup collections and artwork from Bell County natives Marie Cronin and Ella Mewhinney.
Photos from the museum’s collection will be accessible by visitors through a newly installed touchscreen.
“The Bell County Commissioners Court and our Board of Trustees have been incredibly supportive of this project,” Hampton said. “Everyone understands the importance of educating and engaging our families, students, and citizenry on Bell County History. History is all around us. We are making history right now. That is what I hope people take away from Discover Bell County.”