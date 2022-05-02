Donations are pouring into Family Promise of East Bell County for the nonprofit organization’s new Promise House.
The $1.3 million facility, which is expected to be operational in the fall, will feature seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space — a footprint that will more than double the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity for children and parents experiencing homelessness.
“The steel and wooden framing, of the building itself, is complete. Now they are installing the roof,” Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, told the Telegram. “It’s really neat to walk on site, because you can go into each individual room and see where the beds, kitchenette and bathrooms will be.”
Although each of these seven bedrooms — which can sleep up to six people — is expected to cost $2,500 to furnish, the Temple-South Rotary Club helped alleviate that financial burden on Monday.
“The Temple-South Rotary Club challenged its members to provide enough funding for one of the bedrooms,” Preston said in a news release. “We are extremely grateful for the partnership with the Temple-South Rotary Club. It’s amazing to see how many people in our community care about children who are homeless.”
However, Tom Gerik, Temple-South Rotary Club’s president, and his peers were just happy to lend a helping hand.
“I want to thank Rucker for being here with us today and for giving us the opportunity to help serve some really, really needy people in the community there,” he said during a Temple-South Rotary Club meeting on Monday. “Our club on the spot raised $3,500, which is $1,000 more than what was requested, to furnish out one of the bedrooms.”
Gerik highlighted how giving back to the community is not a rarity for his collective.
“I was going through a list of everything we’ve done this year and put together a list of our accomplishments,” he said. “I started looking at the money that we raised for the club, the Promise House and so on … and this club has donated $130,000 out of its pockets this year.”
Preston is thankful for an organization with that much support for its community.
“There’s a lot of excitement around this project, because we will be able to serve families at a higher level, serve more families throughout the year and have our volunteers back on site” he said. “Every time a new piece of wood is cut or a metal beam goes up … it means that we are closer to operating the way we have been planning to for a couple of years.”
As construction progresses, Family Promise of East Bell County is engaging with other area residents for further support.
“Now we’re looking for the other six rooms to get sponsored,” Preston said. “Then we’ll be working on getting the rest of the building — the living room, dining room, furnished as well, including the living room, the dining room, table and chairs, and then offices to work with the families, and then to volunteer bedrooms.”
Prospective donors can email info@familypromisebellcounty.org for information on how to sponsor a bedroom, or contribute online at www.familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.