Nearly a year ago, the Temple community protested the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean — and demanded answers.
A video of the black man’s Dec. 2 shooting by former officer Carmen DeCruz — charged with manslaughter in the death — still has not been released publicly despite numerous calls from the community to do so.
“We still have not seen the video, and that’s very disappointing,” Temple NAACP branch president Bennie Walsh said. “I’m also very disappointed that no trial date has been set either.”
The case against DeCruz is still pending, and no trial date has been scheduled, primarily since Bell County courts have been operating online with no jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.
After discussions with the Dean family recently, Walsh said, the Temple NAACP is not planning a public event to recognize the anniversary of the shooting Wednesday.
“I talked with the family two to three weeks ago, and they are starting to feel the loss again,” Walsh said. “Everyone is starting to feel that pain again.”
Dean family members did not respond to an interview request.
Dean, 28, was shot and killed by DeCruz during a traffic stop near Southeast HK Dodgen Loop and Little River Road, Temple Police reported. DeCruz resigned from the police department before his arrest last February.
DeCruz, a nine-year veteran of the Temple Police Department and a former Fort Hood soldier, was named in 2017 in a police brutality lawsuit that was later dismissed in federal court.
An arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram said a review of DeCruz’s in-car and body camera footage showed the former officer with his weapon drawn when he walked from the front of his patrol car to Dean’s vehicle.
DeCruz reportedly went to the passenger side of Dean’s vehicle, and told him to turn off the car and give him the keys. He then reached into Dean’s vehicle with his left hand in an effort to obtain the keys while his firearm was still in his right hand.
The gun was pointed at Dean while his finger was on the trigger, according to the affidavit.
When DeCruz pulled on the keys with his left hand, his right hand pulled back. The gun fired, striking Dean in the head, the affidavit said.
Investigation drew complaints
The investigation — led by the Texas Rangers — repeatedly drew criticism from Dean’s family and Bell County residents about a lack of transparency from local law enforcement.
“If my son was in the wrong, so be it … but why is he dead,” Christine Dean, Michael’s mother, told the Telegram in December of 2019. “He didn’t deserve to be shot down. Nobody can give me answers. If he was in the wrong there would be a whole story out there, wouldn’t there?”
Peaceful protests, marches and candlelight vigils organized by the NAACP, churches and individuals occurred on a regular basis when it became apparent a narrative of what happened to Dean would not be made readily available.
These community efforts took place outside various Bell County facilities, including the Bell County Annex in Belton, the Bell County Justice Center, the Temple Municipal Building and the Temple Police Department.
An internal investigation showed DeCruz was accused of violating three TPD policies, but his resignation from the department ended that investigation, officials said.
The wait for justice
Lee Merritt, the Dean family’s attorney, repeatedly stressed how he had never seen such little information released about an officer-involved shooting.
“This family has waited two months,” he said in February. “The family is relieved that (Bell County District Attorney) Henry Garza is going forward with criminal charges against this officer, but we are extremely disappointed in the charges he’s decided to move forward with.”
Merritt said shooting someone in the head is consistent with a murder charge, not manslaughter.
“Obviously, if you take a firearm and shoot somebody in the head there’s a serious intent to cause serious bodily harm or death … and that is consistent with the charge of murder.”
Deputy Chief Jim Tobin was the interim police chief when the shooting occurred. He retired from the force last summer.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who previously lived and worked in Olathe, Kan., said he had heard about the Dean shooting before taking over the Temple Police administrative job in June.
Department’s efforts
The lack of transparency in the Dean shooting has led to some changes since the department was criticized for not adopting best-practice strategies in releasing information on officer-led violence.
In October, the department released timely information regarding the neck fracture of Temple resident Kenneth Earl Wright, identifying Officers Michael Sapp and Zachary Quick as the subjects of an internal investigation for their roles in the arrest for four misdemeanor warrants.
“One of my goals when I arrived (from Kansas) was to be open and transparent with the public about our work in the Police Department,” Reynolds said in October. “We will maintain communication and dialogue around this important issue as the investigation continues.”
Reynolds’ background includes conducting investigations of officer-involved shootings.
“I was called out on any officer-involved shooting in Johnson County (except those of his department) to run the investigation,” Reynolds said. “I’d say I have a fairly good amount of experience.”
Reynolds previously has said he would support legislation that would make it easier to terminate officers with multiple complaints against them or those who have committed crimes.
“Nobody dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop,” Reynolds said.
Lingering concerns
Walsh, the Temple NAACP president, said Reynolds met with community leaders after the Wright arrest to be transparent and provide an accounting of the black man’s injuries.
That never happened before the Dean shooting, he said.
“This experience has opened up the city’s eyes,” Walsh said. “The police and the city know they need to be more involved with community concerns. This brought things to light.”
The mostly white police department still needs to evolve and become more diverse, he said.
For instance, Walsh questioned why the Temple Police Department showed a Confederate dollar bill among historic Temple Police badges in a lobby display case.
“I don’t understand why they have a Confederate bill on display,” Walsh said. “That imagery invokes racism and slavery, it has no place at the police department given the history of civil rights. Historically, it has its place, probably in a museum. Why would they have that there?”
Walsh said he would seek a meeting with Reynolds to discuss the Confederate dollar bill display.
“I think that’s something we need to discuss,” he said.
Residents vow not to forget
Billie Warner, 75, a lifelong Temple resident, protested at Temple City Hall last summer by holding a sign that read, “Black Lives Matter. We never said only black lives matter, we know all lives matter.”
The Dean shooting, she said, was tragic and unnecessary.
“It’s very upsetting, I try not to get so angry,” said Warner, who participated in peaceful civil rights marches and sit-ins during the 1960s. “Regarding Michael Dean, justice needs to be served. It’s taken too long to get information about the case … the police and others think that if they delay it, it will die down and people will forget about it, but we won’t.”