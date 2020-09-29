The Salado Lions Club’s third annual 5K is slated for Saturday, Oct. 17.
This year’s race — which will start and end at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. — will primarily benefit Salado Independent School District students.
“Proceeds from this event will be donated to scholarships for Salado High School graduates, and to the Salado High School and Salado Middle School cross country and track programs,” according to the Salado Lions Club.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny, who also serves as secretary for the Salado Lions Club’s board, said the 5K has raised a few thousand dollars in years past. Registration is available online at runsignup.com/lionsroar5k, and will cost $30 per participant.
“Our goal is to prepare kids for their future and a vast majority of our kids do go on to college,” Novotny told the Telegram. “So the opportunity to help them financially toward their post-secondary education goals is a great feeling, and a great opportunity to help them after they leave our district.”
He added how the race is open to people of all ages and of all speeds.
“We’ve had people in their 70s and 80s participate,” Novotny said. “We have some really fast runners out there, and then we have some people who just walk the whole way and enjoy a nice walk.”
Each participant will receive an event T-shirt, while the three quickest competitors in each group will earn a medal.
Although this year’s event will have added precautionary measures in response to COVID-19, Novotny said these slight changes should be smooth.
“It’s a chip-timed event … It uses an (electronic) chip on your race number, so the clock doesn’t start for each participant until they cross the start line,” he said. “It allows us to spread out the starts over a 10 or 20-minute period. That way they can spread out and not all be bunched up against each other throughout the course of the face.”
Novotny said interested sponsors can contact him for more information.