More than 100 classic cars will cruise into the Santa Fe Plaza at 4:45 p.m. Saturday when the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race reaches Temple — a rally that will feature automotive teams from the United States, Japan, England, Germany and Canada.
This year, race participants are slated to drive more than 2,300 miles over nine days to Greenville, S.C.
Although cars built in 1974 and earlier are eligible for the event, race organizers said a majority of the registered vehicles were manufactured before World War II. Among the oldest vehicles registered for the race are a 1916 Hudson Pikes Peak Hill Climber — which won the competition in 2019 — and a 1917 Peerless Speedster.
“Along the route, competitors will travel through 10 states: Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina,” according to race organizers.
However, drivers — who will start their engines in front of the Alamo in San Antonio on Saturday — are not awarded simply for their speed.
“The vehicles, each with a driver and navigator, are given precise instructions each day that detail every move down to the second,” according to race organizers. “They are scored at secret checkpoints along the way and are penalized one second for each second either early or late. Cars start, and hopefully finish, one minute apart if all goes according to plan.”
Winners will be awarded $50,000 of the event’s $150,000 total purse, and hundreds of participants are aiming for that prize.
“There are more than 500 people just in our entourage from all around the world taking part in this incredible adventure,” Jeff Stumb, Hemmings Motor News Great Race’s director, said in a news release.
Stumb said he encourages residents at each of the stops — such as Temple — to visit and interact with race participants, as it is free to the public.
“When the Great Race pulls into a city it becomes an instant festival,” Stumb said. In the last race, he said, “we had a couple of overnight stops with more than 10,000 spectators on our way to having 250,000 people see the Great Race during the event.”
For more information, visit greatrace.com.