CAMERON — A Cameron man was indicted on felony charges Nov. 18 as authorities say he injured two officers and smuggled marijuana into the jail by hiding it in his groin after being arrested.
Diego Escalante Castro, 20, was indicted on two counts of assault on a police officer, both second-degree felonies, and one count of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony.
On Oct. 25, at about 3 p.m., officers with the Cameron Police Department observed Castro walking in the middle of the road, staggering back and forth, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers noted that Castro had bloodshot eyes and could not stand without swaying before they interviewed him.
Castro allegedly told the officer he had been drinking from a beer bottle he was holding in his hands and was arrested for public intoxication, according to the affidavit.
“While being searched prior to transport, the defendant ran while handcuffed and fell,” the affidavit said.
Officers gave chase and retrieved Castro taking him to a patrol vehicle when he tried to flee again and resisted officers, causing them to fall to the floor. The officers suffered injuries to their wrists, hands and knees, according to the affidavit.
Once Castro was detained and searched, officers later found two clear bags with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Castro was taken to the Milam County Jail, where staff allegedly found a third bag of marijuana hidden in his groin area.
He remains in custody at the Milam County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
Other indictments
• Thomas Eugene Lopez, 76, of Rockdale, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felonies.
• Shawnee Walker, 22, of Buckholts, robbery, a second-degree felony.
• Melinda Sue Davies, 30, of Cameron, two counts endangering a child, both state jail felonies.
• Jimmy John Baker, 35 of Cameron, two counts endangering a child, both state jail felonies.
• Tomas Soloman, 26, of Cameron, assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony.
• Rustan Driver-Penland, 39, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Chad Dale Miller, 46, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and endangering a child, both state jail felonies.
• Christopher Michael Garcia, 44, of Rockdale, evading arrest with prior convictions, a state jail felony.
• Jeremy Shaun Johnson, 42, of Rockdale, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.