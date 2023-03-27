As the Bell County juvenile justice system faces ongoing challenges, the Commissioners Court chose to support the department’s workers.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve two measures Monday that would help improve the pay and number of positions at the department. The first measure added a $4,920 total supplement for existing juvenile service officers, while the second measure deleted an unused accounting clerk position and added a new detention officer position.
Dawn Owens, director of the county’s juvenile probation office, said in last week’s workshop that the entire Texas juvenile justice system was imploding right now.
These temporary measures voted on by commissioners, Owens said, will hopefully help the county in the short term while the state figures out what it needs to do.
“I am hoping that a year from now the hemorrhage is going to be just a trickle and not a hemorrhage,” Owens said. “This is not an ideal situation, it is a Band-Aid situation, it is very critical. Salaries and money is not going to be the only thing that fixes this problem.”
Officials said that the county is in this position right now due to a difficult hiring situation for juvenile justice employees across the country, and the state’s decision to not admit any new children at its facilities.
Owens said that this has put the burden on county detention facilities, with the state only providing some money each year currently as it decides what to do moving forward.
Bell County’s facility is one of only 45 juvenile detention centers in the state, and one of the few that actually takes in those from out of county if space is available.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said last week that the county didn’t want the extra state money but instead wanted the state to step up and take responsibility as it should.
“We want the state to do what the state is supposed to do so we can function as a county jail or as a county juvenile facility,” Schumann said. “The state processes need to be in place, fully funded and operational, and that is what is not occurring. Instead of fixing their problems, they are just giving money to try and make up for the problems that we are having in our facilities.”
County Judge David Blackburn said that even in the hallways of the state Capitol in Austin, there is an acknowledgement that something needs to be done.
“There is widespread acceptance and acknowledgement that the juvenile justice system in the state of Texas is broken and it is not working,” Blackburn said. “It is really hard to determine what will come out of all of this, but there is agreement that it is broken. The challenge is, what is the fix?”
Owens said that once the county’s budgeting process begins for next fiscal year, the county can expect her to come forward and ask for more money