Three Belton residents were arrested over the weekend in connection a reported Temple home burglary, a police spokeswoman said.
Officers were dispatched to the front of the Temple Police Department, 209 E. Ave. A, at 11:35 a.m. Saturday regarding a theft call, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
A caller told police that a white sports utility vehicle with several occupants was parked in front of the police department after taking several items from an unoccupied home in the 1300 block of East Shell Avenue, she said.
“After an investigation, the merchandise in the vehicle was positively identified by the complainant,” Arreguin said.
Kelly Halloran, 32, the driver, and two occupants, Jacob Stewart, 34, and Casey Anderson, 17, all of Belton, were each arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
Halloran, Stewart and Anderson are each charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Stewart also faces a possession of a controlled substance charge, Penalty Group 1, a felony charge that stems from an Aug. 31 traffic stop in Belton in which 1.4 grams of methamphetamine was recovered, according to an affidavit.
Arrest affidavits said a man watching a Temple home saw two males run to a vehicle with boxes stolen from the property. The man followed the suspects, who tried to evade him by driving at high speeds up to 100 miles per hour. The pursuit continued along back roads until the suspects stopped at the police department.
“Upon making contact with the police, Halloran admitted that she and her friends would locate properties they believed were abandoned and would remove property for them to sell,” Temple Police Detective Michael Terpstra said in the affidavit. “At the time of her arrest, police located a skeleton key she admitted came from the residence. Likewise, (the complainant) identified some hazmat suits and antiques that were removed from his property inside the car.”
Halloran and Stewart were released from the jail after posting their respective $20,000 bonds, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Anderson remained in the jail Wednesday in lieu of a $15,000 bond, jail records showed.