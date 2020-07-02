A 45-year-old Temple man was arrested Wednesday in connection with last Saturday's aggravated assault of a woman.
Sebestian DeLeon III was charged with the stabbing of a woman in her home, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Thursday.
The bond for the second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon hasn't been set. DeLeon has a $4,000 bond in connection with several misdemeanor offenses.
Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey issued the warrant for the arrest. DeLeon was found near the 400 block of South 29th Street, Christoff said.
The victim knew the man who came in through the window of her home in the 1600 block of South Fifth Street. DeLeon allegedly stabbed her and left the scene, according to Christoff.
The woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and was last reported in stable condition.
The arrest followed an investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division.