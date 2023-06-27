Churches Touching Lives for Christ, a local food pantry, launched its 2023 Backpack Buddies Ministry on Tuesday morning at Temple Bible Church.
This year, a combined 24 churches and organizations are working together to collect 1,600 backpacks for Temple ISD students in need of new school supplies.
“My job as coordinator is to divide the 1,600 students up into 24 groups,” Carol Lynch, who has been running the Backpack Buddies program through Churches Touching Lives for Christ for the past 18 years, told the Telegram. “Some churches get 100, some churches get 50 and some churches get 20.”
Although Churches Touching Lives for Christ set a goal to collect 200 more backpacks than last year, she noted how there are hundreds more children that are actually in need of a new backpack and school supplies.
“The need is more,” Lynch said. “But we have these churches that are committed to help and 1,600 is a lot. I think TISD has over 7,000 students so we’re doing what we can do.”
Area residents can best contribute to this ongoing effort by making a $40 cash donation — or more — to Churches Touching Lives for Christ online at ctlcministries.org.
“With a donation we can buy in bulk using our tax exempt ID number,” Lynch said. “So we can actually buy more with a donation than someone donating something that they purchased themselves. So donations are most appreciated.”
She highlighted Churches Touching Lives for Christ’s years-long partnership with Temple ISD — a district of 8,700 students.
“This is a partnership between the churches and the schools that we feel like really, really benefits our children, our teachers and our community,” Lynch said. “We have been building what we feel like is crucial and that’s our children and our teachers in our schools.”
Gill Hollie, the coordinator of community connections for Temple ISD, previously told the Telegram how this initiative also is a great way for Temple ISD students to have access to the necessary supplies outside of their time on campus.
“I can’t say this loud enough. Those churches are the heartbeat of this Backpack Buddies program,” he said in 2020. “Their church members are going out and buying these backpacks. Without them there is no way we could conjure 1,300 backpacks.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott highlighted how the Backpack Buddies program is an “equalizer to social acceptance and belonging.”
“When students come from different backgrounds and enter into one place there are natural comparisons drawn among peers,” he said. “When a community comes together to eliminate such disparities, it increases the likelihood for student learning at maximum potential. My gratitude for the hands and hearts behind this program are beyond calculation. May God continue to bless our community members and spiritual groups for their support behind this program.”