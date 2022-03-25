The Temple Education Foundation awarded its inaugural Taylor Grant for Excellence in Teaching on Friday to two Temple High School staff members.
The funding for these $5,000 awards — which will finance future professional development opportunities for liberal arts teachers — recently was provided by Austin-based novelist Boyd Taylor, a 1949 Temple High School graduate.
“Teachers who influenced (me) most were liberal arts teachers,” he said in a news release. “In my case, it was Olivia Jones who taught me Latin and history, and Mary Elizabeth Holden who taught me English.”
Applicants for the Taylor Grant for Excellence in Teaching are expected to demonstrate innovative and creative teaching methods in their classrooms, engage students of various backgrounds and abilities, participate in activities that improve knowledge and skill, and share classroom success strategies with others, according to the Temple Education Foundation.
On Friday, William Nelson — a graphic design teacher — and Kaleigh Verett — a French teacher and International Baccalaureate coordinator at Temple High School — were told they met those criteria.
“I have been working to integrate project-based learning and cross-curricular projects,” Nelson said. “For instance, I have worked with AP English to create written stories to then be illustrated by my graphic design/illustration students.”
Nelson, who plans to apply the funds toward a graphic design course that will enhance his teaching, added how his classroom often has professional artists as guest speakers.
“I have had (Savannah College of Art and Design) professor … Brian Ralph visit in person to discuss how his graphic novel ‘Daybreak’ was turned into a hit Netflix show,” he said. “I have also invited game designers Taylor Fischer and Dakota Herold to have an hour-long virtual meeting to discuss creation and the industry of game design and production.”
Meanwhile, Verett plans to apply her funding toward enrollment in a full-time language program in France.
“These language schools are full-time immersion programs for adults with a high level of French language,” she said. “The French teacher course focuses on perfecting the French language while also learning pedagogical strategies specific to teaching a foreign language.”
Although Verett will finalize the logistics this upcoming fall, she expects to participate in the month-long course during the summer of 2023.
“In the evenings and on the weekends, I’d be able to explore the city, travel around France, and immerse myself fully in the culture,” she said.
The Temple Education Foundation emphasized how Verett and Nelson were the perfect recipients for the Taylor Grant for Excellence in Teaching.
“Mr. Taylor was thrilled about this year’s recipients, the Temple Education Foundation said in a statement. “The Temple Education Foundation is thankful for Mr. Taylor and his generosity and allowing TEF to expand our grant funding to include professional development opportunities for liberal arts teachers.”