BELTON — Two former area teachers — Jennifer S. Hoelscher and Eric Ryan Thornal — were indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury.
Hoelscher, a former Temple ISD teacher, was indicted for the alleged improper relationship between an educator and student.
The 35-year-old was a teacher at Temple High School when she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student she taught in grades 9-11. She reportedly gave him rides home from football games that led to sexual conduct.
Her victim said he had sex with Hoelscher several times in houses in Killeen, Harker Heights and Temple.
Hoelscher resigned Feb. 4 from her position as an English teacher when the Temple Independent School District took steps to put her on administrative leave. She was hired by the district in 2016.
Her initial bond was set at $100,000, but it was later reduced to a personal recognizance bond. She still wears a GPS monitor.
Thornal, 36, a former teacher and counselor in both the Temple and Belton school districts, was indicted on two counts of indecency with a child.
Thornal allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with a girl younger than age 17, the indictment said. The victim, who was 13 at the time of the incidents, was 24 when she made the claim against Thornal.
Thornal taught and was later a counselor for Temple ISD from August 2007 through June 2013. He was rehired in October 2018 as a counselor.
He also worked for Belton ISD as a teacher at Lake Belton and North Belton middle schools.
Thornal was placed on administrative leave May 8 after the district learned of the charge against him.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza filed a motion in May to revoke Thornal’s bond because the company that tracks his ankle monitor reported 14 violations in 13 days — including the day of his release on bond, the motion showed.
The violations listed said he did not live at the place he said he would be. His bond was not revoked by former Bell County 426th District Judge Fancy Jezek.
Jacob Allen Smith
A Belton man was indicted Wednesday because he allegedly caused the death of a man in a vehicular accident and left without helping him.
Jacob Allen Smith, 27, of Belton, was indicted for an accident causing death. Smith allegedly caused the death of James Sexon on July 9. Smith left “without rendering reasonable assistance to James Sexon when it was then apparent that (he) was in need of medical treatment,” the indictment said.
Smith drove a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup that crashed on Sparta Road when he tried to pass Sexton, who drove a 2008 Mercury. Smith was in a no-passing zone when he hit Sexton’s car.
Smith fled from the scene but was later caught.
Smith was charged by the Texas Department of Public Safety with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, failure to stop and render aid resulting in severe bodily injury, and failure to stop and render aid, causing death.
He was released July 13 from the Bell County Jail after posting a $175,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said