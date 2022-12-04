A trek from Temple to deliver toys was a roaring success.
About 700 motorcycle riders put their kickstands down at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Lampasas High School, climaxing this year’s Tri-County Toy Run of Central Texas.
Chairman Bruce Raymond, dressed as Santa Claus, led the run, which left the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center in Temple at about 1 p.m.
Accompanied by people in cars and trucks, the convoy took Interstate 35 south and followed Interstate 14 west through Belton, Nolanville, Harker Heights and Killeen.
Raymond said in a telephone interview that the high school parking lot was full.
“It took about 20 minutes to get everybody in here,” he said. “The ride was cool. We got a little moisture coming over here, nothing dramatic. Right now there’s no moisture.”
He had received no word of any accidents en route and wanted to thank the police, sheriff’s deputies and state troopers for escorting the ride.
It was too early to know the amount of money raised this year, he said. Last year, $46,000 was donated for gifts.
“This year was a little bit harder than last year,” he said. Last year, people donated 75 boxes of toys, which is in addition to the money raised, he said. “This year I think they got like 50.”
Julio Andaluz, vice chairman of the nonprofit, said this was his seventh year to make the ride.
“It was a very smooth ride,” he said. “I love it. It’s always about the children. We get a lot of people from different backgrounds and different clubs. Everybody focuses on the main goal, which is taking care of the children.”
Every box has 20-25 toys inside, he said, and organizers will learn the donated money amount early next week.
“The 23 nonprofits — they’ll pick up their toys today,” he said. “Next week they’ll receive their share of the donations.”
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas are the counties represented by the nonprofit toy run, which started 30 years ago. According to its website, it is made up of volunteers from motorcycle clubs and other organizations. It includes law enforcement, volunteer firefighters, car clubs and many others.
“The common bond is the love of motorcycles, and helping the kids in a world that definitely has uncertain futures presented to it,” their website reads.
The ride started as a small group of motorcyclists with a vision and has grown each year.
“The toy run shows, not only to the children who receive the toys, but to the world that the motorcycle community is a large segment of the population and together we can be part of accomplishing great things,” said Linda Burkett, one of the organizers. “We thank all the sponsors that make this a great event and make a great Christmas for many children and families in our counties.”