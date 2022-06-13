MORGAN’S POINT REPORT — New speed limit signs will be installed on FM 2483 Tuesday as part of the road’s speed is reduced to 45 mph.
The Texas Department of Transportation is installing the new signage in areas where the road speed limit surpassed 45 mph, spokesman Jake Smith said
“TxDOT performed a speed study on the FM 2483 using the 85th percentile method,” Smith said. “This method represents the speed the majority of drivers will be traveling at or below. The analysis of the study showed the speed could be lowered on this particular roadway.”
FM 2483, which starts at the intersection with State Highway 317 near Lake Belton High School in Temple, is one of the main thoroughfares through West Temple and Morgan’s Point Resort and connects to Morgan’s Point Road/FM 2271.
Smith said TxDOT encourages motorists to pay attention as traffic adjusts to the new travel conditions.