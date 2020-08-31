The preliminary autopsy performed on Sgt. Elder Fernandes came back as suicide by hanging, Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield said Monday.
Fernandes’ body was discovered Aug. 25 hanging from a tree near the railroad tracks by Sammons Golf Course in Temple.
Duffield ordered the autopsy and the body was sent to Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The toxicology results are pending and won’t be available soon, Duffield said.
Fernandes’ body was released to be transported to Boston, he said.