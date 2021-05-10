Temple Independent School District trustees Dan Posey, Ronnie Gaines and Sandhya Sanghi will continue to represent their single-member districts after each was sworn in for another three-year term on Monday.
The district canceled its May 1 trustee election for the District 3, District 4 and District 5 seats during its regular board meeting on March 8 — after no one filed to run against the trio.
Posey — reelected by trustees Monday as board president — will begin his fourth full term as a trustee. He was first appointed to the board in 2011 to serve an unexpired term, and was elected to his first three-year term in 2012.
“It is a great honor to continue to be on the Temple ISD school board,” Posey, who serves the northwestern parts of Temple ISD in District 3, said. “I have enjoyed it immensely and I appreciate the voters of Temple allowing me to continue my service. I look forward to working hard for our students, teachers, staff and our community.”
Gaines — reelected by trustees as board vice president — is returning for a third term. He was first appointed to his seat in 2014 and sought his first full term in 2015.
“I didn’t have an opponent run against me, but I’m surely proud and grateful that I’m able to be in this capacity again,” he said prior to a school board meeting on Monday. “We work together so well … and it makes it a lot easier to serve working with the (school board) I work with.”
Gaines, a Farmer’s Insurance agent, represents District 4 — a segment of South Temple that is bordered by 31st Street to the east, Canyon Creek Drive to the south and Interstate 35 to the north.
Sanghi, a public health researcher for Baylor Scott & White’s Center for Applied Health Research, will assume her second term on the school board. She was first elected to the Temple school board after running unopposed in 2018.
“I am honored and humbled,” she told the Telegram. “When I first told my colleagues at work that I was going to join the Temple ISD school board, one of them said, ‘I don’t know whether to congratulate you or pray for you.’
“But three years later, I’m still trying to find out why she said that. Our board has been so cohesive and all of us have the same goal. We may have different ways of doing things … but that’s why we have so much respect for each other.”
Sanghi’s District 5 covers part of South Temple. It is bordered by Midway Drive to the north, 31st Street to the east and Hickory Road to the West.
Belton ISD
Meanwhile, two Belton Independent School District board members are slated to be sworn in later this month: Area 4 trustee Chris Flor and Area 2 trustee Erin Bass.
“I’m excited to be a part of Belton in a new way and really support kids, teachers and staff,” Bass told the Telegram when she was first appointed to her position in January. “There are a lot of moving parts in a school — let alone in a district — and they’re all important. I’m excited to just be there to help support them.”
Flor, who was first elected to the school board in 2018, also expressed his excitement for the continued opportunity to serve the students in Belton ISD. He won his race against challenger Brent Coates on May 1.
“There is a lot of hard work to be done and I have demonstrated over the last three years that I put in the time; step back and think; and focus on kids while valuing staff, families and taxpayers,” he said.
During a special board meeting on Monday, the Belton ISD school board confirmed the Area 4 election results.
“Congratulations,” Suzanne McDonald, Belton ISD’s board president, told Flor. “We will continue the great work together as a team. That is awesome.”