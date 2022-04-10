“Lonesome Dove,” the sprawling 1985 novel by Texas author Larry McMurtry, is modern and ancient.
Likewise, the 1989 television series spawned by the novel combines Western mythology with resonant friendship.
Essentially, the story revolves around a cattle drive and drovers heading out into vast unknown spaces with nothing but their wits and a stolen herd. It’s a Western Iliad that Homer could have written if he had had the good fortune to be born in Texas instead of ancient Greece.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Muse-um’s new tra-veling exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” is currently on view until June 25. The museum is at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple’s historic Santa Fe Depot.
Capturing the sweeping visual imagery of the original miniseries, the exhibit presents 55 framed classic images taken during filming of the 1989 television miniseries and shot by Bill Wittliff, renowned photographer, writer and executive producer (with Suzanne De Passe) of “Lonesome Dove.”
Wittliff (1940-2019) garnered many artistic credits in his lifetime. His screenwriting credits include “Legends of the Fall” and “The Perfect Storm.” He wrote the teleplay for “Lonesome Dove” miniseries. It is his partnership and friendship with McMurtry (1936-2021) that shines through in the museum’s current exhibit.
“Lonesome Dove,” an exhibition produced by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“The images are worlds apart from ordinary production stills, depicting an extraordinary union of art, literature and history,” said curator Angela McCleaf.
To enhance the “Lonesome Dove” experience, the Beltonian Theater in downtown Belton is offering a free showing of the television series at 2 p.m. May 15 as part of the theater’s centennial celebration. The tickets are first-come, first-served general seating and will be available for pick up at the theater box office during business hours.
McMurtry’s novel spins around twin archetypes — old Texas Rangers, Woodrow F. Call and Augustus McCrae, each a 19th-century Odysseus forged by frontier bravado and spiked with tobacco juice. The two drive a herd of stolen cattle 2,500 miles from the Rio Grande to Montana to establish the first ranch there.
Call is infuriatingly silent, emotionally shy, hampered in his refusal to allow his emotions to break through; McCrae lingers too long with a whiskey bottle, is prone to laziness while stubbornly vain about his scant erudition.
Their friendship is complicated, enduring and platonic, like David and Jonathan in the Old Testament and, of course, the friendship of McMurtry and Wittliff.
Wittliff adapted the novel into a four-part, six-hour television miniseries that was a huge success. The miniseries had 18 Emmy nominations and won seven Emmys. McMurtry estimated that more than 100 million people saw the film, and he attributed most of the success of the miniseries to Wittliff.
The photos reflect the unique collaboration and friendship of McMurtry and Wittliff that remained close over several decades. In 1968, Wittliff and his wife owned the small independent Encino Press in Austin. They published McMurtry’s essays, several of which had first appeared as magazine articles. The book’s title was “In a Narrow Grave: Essays on Texas.”
A fixture on the “Lonesome Dove” set, screenwriter Wittliff, an accomplished photographer in his own right, augmented his executive producer’s duties with a voluntary assignment as photographer.
Thanks to his eye and “Lonesome Dove’s” alchemy, the pictures seem transmuted — they are not just snapshots of actors Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones, but portraits of garrulous Augustus McCrae and brooding Woodrow Call, not merely reproductions of artfully enhanced scenery but the landscapes of Texas myth.
Wittiff’s romance with the West had its beginnings in a South Texas and Mexico trip he took with historian Joe B. Frantz (1917-1993), the historian who chronicled ranch life in “The American Cowboy: The Myth and the Reality” (University of Oklahoma Press, 1955). There, they hunched down on the parched ground around a chuck wagon alongside vaqueros, eating beans and cabrito stew on tin plates.
The sights and flavors of “cattle culture” hooked Wittliff for life.
In 1986, Wittliff secured his legacy as a steward of vanishing treasures, founding the Southwestern Writers Collection and later the Wittliff Collection of Southwestern & Mexican Photography at Texas State University-San Marcos.
The Southwest Writers Collection features work by authors and songwriters from Texas and the American Southwest. In 1996, he founded the Wittliff Collection of Southwestern and Mexican Photography at the university.
The university’s holdings, now renamed The Wittliff Collections, have grown to become one of the most extensive archives of Southwestern materials in the United States, a centerpiece being the papers of writer Cormac McCarthy. The archive also features an exhibition containing items from “Lonesome Dove.”
Wittliff also was a distinguished photographer. His photographs are included in the books “Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy” (2004), “La Vida Brinca” (2006) and “A Book of Photographs from Lonesome Dove” (2007).
In 1996, Wittliff was recipient of the Austin Film Festival’s Distinguished Screenwriter Award. In 2001, Wittliff was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame.
According to many friends, McMurtry made a practice of writing five double-spaced first-draft pages on a Hermes 3000 manual typewriter every morning, seven days a week; if he missed a day, he developed a headache.
So, maybe this is how great novels are spawned: McMurtry, silently typing away in his writer’s garret, hunting and pecking his Texas Iliad, secretly chuckling to himself that Homer donned a 10-gallon Stetson as he lurched his way to Montana.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Wittliff’s “Lonesome Dove” photos show the depth of McMurtry’s literary peregrinations that stretch beyond Homer’s.
In the novel and series, Gus McCrae, with his last breaths, tells partner Woodrow Call: “It’s been quite a party, ain’t it?”